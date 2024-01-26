Swagcycle EB-5 Plus folding e-bike hits 15 MPH for 15.5 miles at new $300 low (Reg. $550)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Swagcycle EB-5 Plus Folding e-bike for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $550 price tag, it saw relatively few discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them dropping costs to a $350 low just before early Black Friday sales began. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $50 to give you a total $250 in savings and land it at a new all-time low. Arriving pre-assembled, this e-bike offers both a full-powered throttle as well as a pedal assist option. It is able to reach a top speed of 15 MPH and using only the throttle, can last up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. Its height can be easily adjusted to switch from an adult rider to a smaller teen, and it features a foldable frame that allows for compact storage within vehicles, under desks, and other small places. It’s an ideal option for weekend cruises around the neighborhood or even for very quick commutes.

If you’re looking for a commuting option that can carry you much farther than the above e-bike, Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $894, down from $1,800. It comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path.

And be sure to check out the 9to5Toys exclusive deal on the Force eTrail HT350 e-bike that drops costs down from $1,070 to $400 until supplies last. It comes equipped with a 350W rear hub motor and 36V battery that propels it up to 20 MPH for 28 miles on a single charge, making it one of the best commuter e-bike deals we have seen.

Swagtron EB-5 Swagcycle e-bike features:

14 inch wheels; a pair of air-filled rubber tires with quick-disconnect power lines ensure better traction and easy tire maintenance. Terrain Type-Flat Terrain

15.5 mile range; ride your hybrid bike on full throttle to cruise up to 15.5 miles on a single charge by toggling between power assist and pedaling

The EB-5’s foldable bike frame can accommodate riders up to 264 pounds and folds three times so it fits inside compact vehicles, under desks, on subways and in other small spaces. Charging Time – 4-5 hrs

