Our exclusive discount takes $670 off Force’s eTrail e-bike at new $400 low

Wellbots is now offering a 9to5Toys exclusive deal on the Force eTrail HT350 e-bike for $400 shipped, after using the code 9TO5EBIKE20. Down from a usual $1,070 price tag, this particular e-bike model starts for much higher at other retailers, with the highest price we’ve seen being $1,200. Today’s deal comes in as a whopping 63% discount and even without the exclusive promotion code it would still be a new all-time low, but dropping an additional $100 makes it all the better. You won’t find many e-bikes with this kind of performance capability at such a low price, even for short periods, making this one of the best and most affordable deals we have ever seen. You have two options to choose from: the small/medium bronze model or the large/extra-large silver model.

The Force eTrail HT350 comes equipped with a 350W rear hub motor and 36V battery that propels it up to 20 MPH for 28 miles on a single charge. Its lightweight alloy frame makes it easy to handle and transport while the CST semi-knobby tires can handle road, gravel, and off-road riding. It also comes with a bell for safety, an LED display that gives performance statuses, and features a unique power shut-off braking function that can extend the battery’s range. Head below to learn more.

Force eTrail HT350 e-bike features:

The eBike is equipped with 27.5″ wheels, which provide a good balance between agility and stability. It comes with disc brakes, which are known for their effective stopping power and reliability and features a front suspension with 50mm of travel, which can help absorb shocks and provide a smoother ride on various terrains. It uses Shimano 3×7, 21-speed shifting technology, providing a wide range of gears to tackle different types of terrain and climbs. It is powered by a 350W rear hub motor, which should provide adequate assistance for a variety of riding scenarios and uses a 36-volt lithium-ion Greenway battery with a maximum range of 28 miles. The LED display indicates the assistance level and battery status, reminding you when it’s time for a 6-hour charge. The top speed of the eTrail is 20 MPH, making it suitable for both commuting and recreational riding. The bike includes a bell for safety and a unique power shut-off braking function that can extend the battery’s range.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!