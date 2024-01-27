EcoFlow DELTA Pro power station and solar panels up to $2,497 off in 24-hour flash sale

It’s the third day of EcoFlow’s 15-day home backup sale, and the first of three scheduled 24-hour flash sales that are offering up two bundle options to maximize savings and ensure your disaster preparedness. The first of today’s deals is a massive discount on the DELTA Pro Portable Power Station with two 220W solar panels, and a free travel case for $2,799 shipped. At normal rates it would cost $5,096 to get these items together, making this flash sale a rare opportunity. The power station alone is currently discounted to $2,599, meaning for $200 extra, you get two solar panels and the travel case for $2,497 off.

The DELTA Pro boasts a 3,600Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 25kWh with the addition of extra batteries (sold separately). It is able to fully recharge in 1.8 hours with a 240V outlet and 2.8 hours with a 1,600W solar input power. You’ll be able to monitor and control the settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth – you can even use it to break down your energy habits and customize your ongoing usage to fit your needs. It also offers 14 output options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port. Head below to learn more.

To round out the sale for those who already own a power station and may want to upgrade their solar input power, you’ll also find two 400W Rigid Solar Panels marked down from its regular sale’s price of $999 to $899 shipped. One solar panel would currently cost you $849, so this deal gives you two for only $50 more. With the combined 800W of solar input, a DELTA Pro would recharge somewhere around five to six hours, depending on conditions.

This flash sale will continue until midnight PST tonight, with the overall home backup sale continuing until February 8 and taking up to 50% off select power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and a dual fuel generator. One important thing to note is that two more upcoming dates are scheduled to have similar 24-hour flash sales: January 31, and February 8, so mark them down in your calendars or keep your eyes peeled in our Green Deals hub to jump at this opportunity.

DELTA Pro Portable Power Station features:

30% Tax Credit Could be Applied: You could apply for the Residential Clean Energy Credit for qualified solar electric property costs. Please check with your utility to verify eligibility & requirements for Residential Clean Energy Credit programs.

Maximum Output Flexibility: A single DELTA Pro unit packs a 3600W AC output, which can be expanded up to 4500W with X-Boost technology. You can even pair two units together to achieve 7200W. Power 99.99% heavy-duty devices at home, outdoors, or at work. With 15 output methods: 2*USB-A, 2*USB-A Fast Charge, 2*USB-C (100W), 5*AC Outlets, 2*DC Outlets, 1 car power output and 1 Anderson port, the solar power station grants the ability to power multiple devices at the same time.

X-Stream Fast Charging: Fully recharge the lifepo4 battery in 1.8 hrs with 240V outlets(3000W), 2.7 hrs with 1800W wall outlets or solar charged in 2.8 hours with 4*400W solar panels thanks to the industry-leading solar conversion efficiency of up to 23%. EcoFlow’s X-Stream charging technology isn’t just fast, it’s safe too with the battery management system.

5 Ways to Charge: Pick from EV station charging, solar, wall outlets, using the smart outdoor generator or via a car outlet. Faster than any other 3000 watt solar generator. Keep going for miles when your electric vehicle runs out of battery. Either at home or on the go, DELTA Pro will have you back on the road in no time.

