Anker’s treat-tossing 360-degree 1080p pet cam keeps an eye on furbabies for return $130 low

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its 1080p Security Pet Camera for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $200 price tag, it saw regular discounts to $140 during the first 10 months of 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales dropping the price further to a $130 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, continuing the 2023 holiday trend to return costs back to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. With no monthly fee required, this camera delivers real-time 1080p feeds of your home and pets directly to your smartphone, tablet, or other devices via the companion app. It comes with night vision, barking/meowing alerts, and a 360-degree view as the entire device is able to spin around completely. It also features an onboard 3-distance treat dispenser with an “anti-clog design that keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.”

Amazon is also offering a discount on the upgraded 2023 model of the above deal for $146, down from $210. You’ll get all the same features provided by its predecessor with a few improvements. First, its resolution has been boosted up to 2K Full HD, giving you a clearer picture quality day or night. Plus, it has been given a two-way audio so that you can talk with your pets when simply watching is not enough – especially if they’re getting up to mischief while you’re away.

And if you’re looking for more affordable ways to upgrade your home’s smart capabilities, check out Wyze’s new Floodlight Cam v2 that just launched. It has local storage, 24/7 continuous recording, an improved 2K video quality, color night vision, and a Vision AI feature that customizes how the floodlights will react to different events taking place within view.

Anker 1080p Security Pet Camera features:

Your Furbaby’s Always in Frame: Check in anytime with pet tracking technology that automatically follows your dog or cat for 24/7 care. Your pet stays the center of attention with rotation and a wide-angle lens that eliminates blind spots.

See Every Adorable Moment in HD Detail: Capture your furbaby’s cuteness in stunning HD day or night with powerful night vision. Watch in real-time on the eufy Pet app. Share the fun within your family too, watch together even when apart with multiple users able to watch the live feed at the same time. Note: Dog Camera only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connections.

It’s Fun for Your Pet: Keep your dog or cat guessing with the pet camera’s 3-distance treat dispenser with tossing. Plus, Dog Camera’s unique anti-clog design keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.

Your Smart Pet Sitter: While you’re away, Dog Camera is hot on your dog or cat’s tail. You’ll get notifications* via the pet camera’s phone app for every woof, meow, or movement detected, along with anything unexpected inside your home.

Love is Subscription Free: Never pay a monthly fee to enjoy the fur-tastic fun moments compiled by the advanced AI and Doggy Diary. Plus, you’ll get nearly 60 days of local storage** to save your favorite videos.