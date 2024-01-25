Wyze launches new Floodlight Cam v2 with 2K HD 160-degree view, color night vision, and more

The budget smart home company, Wyze, has launched its new Floodlight Cam v2. Now available for purchase, this second-generation model boasts some significant upgrades over its predecessor, offering local storage, 24/7 continuous recording, and an improved 2K video quality – you’ll get all these features and more for under $60 on Amazon, making it one of the cheapest floodlight security cameras on the market.

The Floodlight Cam v2 comes as a wired model much like the first generation, but adds a few upgrades that make it stand out. First, the video resolution has been bumped up to 2K HD from its previous 1080p, which means this new model sports twice as many pixels to give you sharper, more detailed video footage. Its field of vision has also been increased from 130 degrees to 160 degrees and delivers up to 2,800 lumens of light with its two bulbs. Plus, it has the option to use these floodlights as ambient lighting and not just security lighting.

In addition to these upgrades, this new offering also provides full-color night vision that amplifies low light into vivid color even on the darkest of nights. A 270-degree PIR-powered motion detection can trigger the lights just before the camera’s 160-degree field of vision is triggered, ensuring that you will see all the action. It also features two-way talk when you’re unable to make your way outside as well as a 105db siren.

One notable missing feature of this new model, unlike the v1, is the ability to hook up a battery-powered Wyze cam to the floodlight camera for it to receive more power while simultaneously getting more visibility of open areas and around corners. This has been scrapped to provide the v2 with a cleaner, more streamlined look.

As with other Wyze cameras, this new floodlight is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, giving you smart home integration and even voice control functionality. You can take this a step further by opting into Wyze’s cloud storage service (costing $1.99 monthly) to gain 14 days of video storage alongside tailored alerts for people, pets, and vehicles, as well as the option to turn on Vision AI that customizes how the floodlights will react to different events taking place within view. You could have the camera cover anything that moves, or specify the camera to activate when certain conditions are met, like the detection of a person or vehicle and not a pet or wild animal.

The Wyze Floodlight Cam v2 is now available for purchase

The Wyze FLoodlight Cam v2 is available for purchase on Amazon with a reduced $59.98 price tag, down from the $83.99 MSRP direct from the manufacturer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!