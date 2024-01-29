Research stocks faster with lifetime access to Tykr Premium for $100 (Reg. $900)

Investing in stocks is a proven way to grow your wealth. But where should you put your money? Tykr is a smart stock research tool that helps you find the perfect investment in seconds. For this week only, you can get a lifetime Premium subscription for only $99.97 (Reg. $900) using promo code STOCK at 9to5Toys Specials.

Compared with most other types of investment, stocks provide a really good return. Over any 10-year period, the S&P 500 consistently outperforms bonds, real estate, savings accounts, and many other options.

The only challenge is working out which companies to invest in. Traditionally, investors would spend weeks doing background research. But with Tykr, you can get a complete summary in just 30 seconds.

This powerful tool uses machine learning algorithms to assess the current status and future outlook for any stock. The results are delivered through a simple dashboard that even a complete beginner can understand.

For each stock, you get a topline verdict: On Sale (possible buy), Watch, or Overpriced (possible sell). Tykr also calculates the Margin of Safety (MOS), giving you an idea of your potential return on investment, along with other key stats. Importantly, all the formulas are open source.

Tykr supports over 30,000 U.S. and international stocks, and Premium members get access to valuable investor tutorials. The platform has earned an impressive 4.9/5 stars on TrustPilot and AppSumo, and 4.7/5 stars from Day Trade Review.

Order by 1/28 to get lifetime access for only $99.97, using code STOCK at checkout for a huge $800 saving.

StackSocial prices subject to change.