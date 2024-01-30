Amazon Baseus sale from $9.50: 4K USB-C docks, chargers, power banks, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $70+ From $9.50
Baseus 4K USB-C Docking Station

Amazon has now kicked off a new Baseus sale loaded with affordable chargers, hubs, power banks, and more from $9.50. One standout has the Baseus 4K USB-C Docking Station on sale for just $15.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Carrying a $40 list price, it has more typically sold on Amazon for $20 since it landed there last summer. Today’s deal is slightly below the previous deal price for the lowest we can find. This simple and affordable solution expands the I/O potential on iPhone 15 (or previous-generation models), MacBooks, PC handheld gaming systems, and more for the price of a few cups of coffee. It supports 4K 60Hz (or 1080p at 120Hz) video output over HDMI alongside 100W Power Delivery action, a 5Gb/s data transmission speed on the USB 3.0 ports, and an SD card reader. Head below for more Baseus deals. 

Baseus charger, power bank, and hub sale:

Check out our roundup of the best Qi2 chargers from CES 2024 featuring models from Anker, Belkin, Satechi, Hyper, and more. We also just recently had a chance to go hands-on with the new Anker first 3-in-1 Qi2 charger that packs 15W MagSafe into an ultra-compact design. 

Baseus 4K USB-C Docking Station features:

USB hub for laptop with 1 HDMI port, 3 USB3.0 ports, 1 SD/TF card slot, and 1 USB-C PD port, excellent connectivity to satisfy all your expansion needs at once, much higher efficiency at work. USB c to hdmi adapter Supports maximum 4K@60Hz clarity for screen casting with the HDMI port, and is compatible with 1080P@120Hz for high refresh rate, the ultimate viewing experience for your eyes. Up to 5Gbps data transmission speed with the USB3.0 ports, transferring your big files and pictures in seconds. And a SD/TF card slot allows you to access your memory card for pictures and videos stored in your camera, what even more surprising is fully compatible for iPhone 15 series.

