Best Qi2 chargers from CES 2024: Anker, Belkin, Satechi, Hyper, and more

Qi2 was one of the stars of the show for CES 2024, with tons of new reveals being show off for the first time or just finally hitting store shelves. All of our favorite brands like Anker, Belkin, and Satechi had something to show off, and now that the show is over, take a look at the whole lineup of new releases.

The second-generation of wireless charging tech is finally here with Qi2. The standard was first revealed last year as companies ramped up reveal a whole new suit of chargers and accessories. Now that CES 2024 has come and went, those new releases finally hit store shelves with new debuts from many of our favorite companies.

But what is Qi2?

The new charging standard most notably adopts full 15W charging speeds for not just Android smartphones, but also iPhone 15. Just about everything revealed has a magnetic ring to match Apple’s own MagSafe tech, just in packages that are all cheaper than the official MFi accessories. Qi2 chargers don’t play quite as nice with Apple-centric features like StandBy, but are otherwise going to deliver much of the same charging for your whole everyday carry.

Anker debuts a whole collection of new Qi2 gear

Out of all the company who embraced Qi2 tech this past week at CES 2024, Anker had to be the best. The brand launched not only some of our favorite releases with the new charging standard, but one of the most robust lineups across the board. There’s really something for everyone with the new collection, all while delivering the usual quality we’ve come to expect from Anker. I’ve personally been using some of these over the past few weeks, and ahead of any reviews have to say I’m quite impressed.

As far as what is actually shipping following CES 2024, there’s a few new additions to Anker Qi2 stable you can buy right now.

MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Charging Station: $109.99

MagGo 10K Power Bank: $89.99

MagGo 6.6K Power Bank: $69.99

MagGo Wireless Charger: $21.99

MagGo 8-in-1 Power Orb: $99.99

Belkin launches all-new and refreshed chartered

Belkin nearly stole the show this year with one of the wider varieties of new Qi2 chargers. There’s a solid mix of entirely new form-factors as well as tried and true options that have been updated with the new charging standard, offering solutions for entirely new iPhone owners or existing users looking to just refresh their current setups.

Like other brands, there’s an assortment of gear that has been announced ahead of launch and some that are now on store shelves. A pair of new 15W Qi2 chargers can be found at retailers right now, each of which offer different specs based on whether you want a convertible solution or something that can house your whole Apple setup. We break down what to expect from these new Belkin Qi2 chargers right here.

Belkin also has a series of upcoming releases that aren’t going to be releasing until later on in the year come spring. Everything from this report won’t be shipping until March or later, unfortunately.

Hyper keeps it simple with two new reveals

Hyper also got in on the reveals for CES 2024 quite early on, with a lineup that puts quality over quantity. There’s no need to offer every form-factor under the sun when your only two releases are just as versatile as it gets, and that’s exactly what the new Hyper Qi2 releases do. The new HyperJuice Qi2 Charging Stand looks to offer one of the first and only 4-in-1 devices around with room for your whole Apple setup, and honestly then some.

There’s also the HyperJuice 10,000mAh Qi2 Power Bank, which takes the same 15W speeds found on the nightstand companion and throws it into a portable design for your everyday carry. It can only chanrge three devices at once from its internal battery, but has full MagSafe support, Apple Watch fast charging, and a 20W USB-C charger.

We break down the whole collection of new Hyper Qi2 chargers in our original coverage to offer at better look at why these are some of the best options available right now.

Native Union takes a more mobile-friendly approach

Native Union took CES 2024 as a chance to dip its toe into the world of Qi2 tech. The company’s has just a single charger supporting the standard on its public roadmap right now, and that would be the Voyage Qi2 foldable charger. With a pair of magnetic pads for both iPhone and Apple Watch, this 2-in-1 charger takes on a far more portable design than anything else on this list of the best Qi2 chargers released at CES 2024.

It’s very reminiscent of the new Twelve South ButterFly – a charger we simply loved in our review for its compact and ultra-portable design. Of course, that model adopts official MagSafe rather than just leaning into the newer and more affordable Qi2 spec, with Native Union also ditching the aluminum build in favor of an equally-fitting rubber exterior. You know, to keep the price down. We’re still waiting to officially report on when the new Native Union Voyage will ship, but it should be coming soon.

Satechi gives us a glimpse at what’s next from Qi2

Satechi also revealed some Qi2 chargers at CES 2024 that aren’t shipping quite just yet. There’s a pair charging stands that look to provide the usual streamlined home for your iPhone and Apple setup, with both 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 designs for whether you need an Apple Watch dock as part of your setup. These aren’t going to be shipping until sometime in Q2, which will see the pair debut at $79.99 and $129.99 price tags respectively.

