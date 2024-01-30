Amazon’s latest Dolby Audio Fire TV Soundbar just dropped back down to the $100 all-time low

We are now tracking the second notable chance to save on Amazon’s latest Fire TV Soundbar. After seeing the very first deal go live just head of Black Friday last year, you can once again score the new Amazon Fire TV Soundbar down at $99.99 shipped. This model was unveiled during Amazon’s last big hardware showcase event in September and has now returned to the all-time low. While we did track a very short-lived offer that hit in the middle of the night last year for a touch less (almost no one had a chance to score it then), the regularly $120 smart audio solution is now back at the best we have tracked otherwise. You can get more details on the Fire TV Soundbar in our launch coverage alongside the rest of the new Amazon gear that was unveiled, and we’ll detail the experience down below as well.

Amazon’s latest home theater audio experience features a pair of speakers alongside what it calls a three-dimensional virtual surround sound setup with support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio. The onboard HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity options allow you to drive the speaker setup with your TV’s output or you can beam content wirelessly from your smartphone.

Amazon also sells its new Fire TV Soundbar in a bundle with the latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $155, but you can score them both individually right now for a total of $128 shipped – the Alexa Voice Remote Pro also happens to be on sale for $27.99, down from the regular $35.

Elsewhere in Amazon gear deals, we are also tracking deals on Fire TV displays and Fire tablet accessories, among other things, right here.

And you’ll also want to dive into the details on the new AI Art feature for Fire TV as well as Amazon’s adoption of Matter Casting too.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar features:

Amp up your audio – Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass—all in a compact design.

Immersive sound – Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual:X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

Easy setup – Just plug in the included HDMI cable to the HDMI eARC/ARC port on your TV to instantly enjoy audio that’s always in sync.

Compact design – With a length of 24“ and a height of just 2.5″, Fire TV Soundbar fits most entertainment consoles and TV stands.

Stream audio with Bluetooth – Connect your phone or tablet via Bluetooth to fill the room with your favorite music.

Fire TV Ready – Designed and tested to work seamlessly with Fire TV, for control of your TV and audio with one remote.

Compatible with smart TVs – Fire TV Soundbar works with smart TVs, and TVs connected to streaming media players.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!