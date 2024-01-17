Amazon launches new AI Art feature for Fire TV: Create custom background images with your voice

We regularly feature big-time deals on Fire TV devices, just recently covered its adoption of the Matter Casting standard, and now Amazon has announced its new AI Art feature. After revealing the new AirPlay 2-like casting feature for its Fire TV platform as part of its CES 2024 announcements, Amazon is back again today with another enhancement to its entertainment platform in the form of custom AI-powered screen art. Users can now bring their “artistic imagination to life using just your voice, your Fire TV, and a new feature powered by artificial intelligence.” Head below for all of the details.

Fire TV’s new voice-prompted AI Art feature

Amazon is now leveraging AI capabilities to allow its Fire TV users to generate their own personalized background and digital images using a feature it calls AI Art. It is said to bring the “magic of creating AI artwork to the TV screen” by way of simple Alexa voice commands.

Users can simply open the Ambient Experience (a feature that “populates your Fire TV screen with useful and glanceable information – like personalized weather forecasts, calendars, news headlines, music, gallery-quality artwork, and more”) and give Alexa an “imagination-driven prompt” to create custom background art. If you’re anything like me you probably don’t want to spend the time to search for ways to customize screen savers and background art (if it’s even possible on your setup), but this new AI Art feature makes it a particularly simple process.

Some examples Amazon gives include “Alexa, create a background of a medieval castle on Mars” or “Alexa, create an image of cherry blossoms in the snow.” Powered via the Titan Image Generator, the system will then create as many as four unique images based on your prompt to choose from. You can then modify the results with additional prompts or chose from a range of art styles like pixel art, oil painting, watercolor, colored pencil, Cubist, and more.

More on the Titan Image Generator tech:

…is a generative-AI model, trained on photographs and captions and able to produce photorealistic images. Again, it can take either text or images as input, generating a set of corresponding output images.

Once you’re happy with the AI-generated results, you can use the image as a background on your Fire TV and save it to your Amazon Photos account (presumably to use elsewhere or at a later time).

Here are some AI Art prompts Amazon suggests to get users started:

Alexa, create an image of Stonehenge at sunset

Alexa, create a background of a rapid river in Antelope Canyon

Alexa, create a background of a medieval castle on Mars

Alexa, create an image of a colorful sci-fi landscape

Alexa, create an image of a tranquil lake surrounded by mountains

Alexa, create a background of a cyberpunk city in Yosemite

Alexa, create a painting of a fairy landscape

Alexa, create an image of cherry blossoms in the snow

Alexa, create a picture of a treehouse in the forest

Alexa, create a background of an underwater village

Alexa, create a picture of a hidden temple in a rainbow jungle

Clearly, and as expected, the possibilities appear to be nearly endless. Perhaps barring all but the most inappropriate of imagery? Amazon hasn’t given any details on this, but one can only assume.

The new Amazon AI Art feature is now available in public preview for customers within the U.S. only. It is live on its latest flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max (this one is currently on sale for $45, down from the usual $60) or Fire TV Omni QLED Series smart TVs.

As with any new feature, we invite customers to experiment with AI Art and share feedback as we continue to refine this new feature. After creating an image, you can give a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to let us know what you think and share more about your experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!