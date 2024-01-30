Bring Govee’s lava lamp-style RGBIC smart light home while it’s down at $47 on Amazon

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Table Lamp for $47.20 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $59, you’re looking at a straight 20% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes within a couple bucks of the Cyber Monday and holiday pricing last year to deliver a notable chance to bring home some tabletop or nightstand smart lighting. This model features multi-color lighting alongside Alexa and smartphone control to create schedules, music-synching, and a unique Finger Sketch mode – “you can draw color patterns on the App and apply them to your smart lamp.” The almost lava-lamp style action also includes dimming action and 43 preset scene modes – “you can jazz up your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers. The scenes are dimmable on the Govee Home app and were designed to fit your home decorations.” Head below for more details.

You can also bring much of this feature set to your existing lamps by way of Govee’s smart multi-color LED bulbs. You’ll find similar Alexa and Google Assistant integrations as well as music-synching, scene modes, and both warm white and multi-color action for a whole lot less – the 2-pack is selling for just $12 Prime shipped right now.

On the strip light side of things, we are also still tracking this 130-foot run of Govee lights for just $15 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. While not the brand’s latest new Matter-supported strip lights, they still provide voice- and smartphone-control options at a particularly low price right now. Scope out the details right here and then head over to our curated smart home hub for even more ways to make your space more intelligent.

Govee RGBIC Smart Table Lamp features:

Creative DIY Mode: Intuitive DIY mode allows you to personalize light effects and save them for later. With Finger Sketch, you can draw color patterns on the App and apply them to your smart lamp, bringing a fantastic festive lighting.

Create Your Scene: LED aura lamp for bedroom with 43 Scene modes, you can jazz up your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers. The scenes are dimmable on the Govee Home app and were designed to fit your home decorations.

Hands-Free Control: The RGB lamp is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands and manage your bedside lamp with simple voice commands, making it a great gift. Add a colorful vibe to your home with Govee lights.

