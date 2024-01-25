Bring home 130 feet of Govee app-controlled multi-color strip lights at just $15 (50% off)

If you’re looking for some affordable smart strip lights to add some vibes to your gaming room, under shelves, or elsewhere, today’s Govee deal is worth a closer look. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering a 130-foot run of its smart strip lights for just $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this set will drop 50% after clipping the on-page coupon. This is $5 under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. While they might not be the brand’s new Matter-supported strip lights, they are far more affordable and still deliver app control across both the 65-foot strips included in your purchase. Head below for more details.

These lights provide music syncing options as well as 64 scene modes for one-touch ambiance spread across four categories: Nature, Festival, Life, and Emotion. Users can also fully customize the color response with 16 million color options, while providing some vibe lighting under shelves and countertops, behind your battlestation desk, or otherwise.

Elsewhere in smart Govee lighting deals, we are also tracking notable offers on its 6-piece smart multi-color wall sconce lights at nearly 35% off as well as its 4.5-foot smart RGBIC floor lamps.

On the Matter side of things, this morning saw the 6-pack of Linkind smart bulbs with multi-color action drop down to about $5.50 a pop while the 2-pack its still selling at under $12. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are seeing on the brand’s solar powered pathway lights as well.

130ft Extra Long Lighting: These LED strip lights for room are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas giving you more coverage and more design options. Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, ceilings, and home decorations.

Featured App Control: The Govee Home app allows extensive customization and management of the LED lighting strips within a 100ft/30m Bluetooth connection range, including music modes, scene modes, timers, suitable for Valentine’s Day decorations.

Light Up Your Music: The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music, suitable for Valentine’s Day decor. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms or calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

Multiple Scene Options: The light strip has 64 scene modes to create a festive atmosphere that matches your mood or activity. 4 categories: Nature, Festival, Life, Emotion let you choose stunning backgrounds according to your emotion or purpose.

Creative Customization: The DIY mode in the Govee Home app allows you to personalize lighting effects. Choose from 16 million colors and different styles to reinvent your bedroom, kitchen, home decorations for the home with LED lighting strips.

