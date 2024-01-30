You can score 100-feet of Govee smart multi-color/white strip lighting for just $11 today

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 100-foot smart strip light set for just $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $25, you can now bring the multi-color vibes to your space at 58% off. Today’s deal is $4 under our previous mention and one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a comparable set from a known brand. Despite not being the latest release – the new M1 Matter version will cost you at least $40 on sale for just 6.5 feet, you’re still landing app control via Bluetooth alongside music syncing action, timers, and preset scene settings “to create a festive atmosphere that matches your mood or activity.” That’s all on top of the ability to manually play with the over 16 million color options and basic white settings. Head below for more.

As we alluded to above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a 100-foot run of smart multi-color lighting at a price like this from any brand, never mind one we feature around here on a regular basis. If an even longer run will suit your needs even better, the 130-foot package of the model featured above is still on sale for $15 Prime shipped (it comes in two 65-foot rolls you can spread throughout your space).

Elsewhere in smart home deals, this morning saw the Eve Motion – one of our favorite smart motion sensors – go on sale at a new $40 Amazon all-time low with HomeKit and Matter support in tow. All of the details you need on that offer are waiting right here and you’ll want to swing by our smart home hub for even more of the best deals we are tracking this week.

100ft Extra Long Lighting: These LED strip lights for room are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas giving you more coverage and more design options. Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, ceilings, and home decorations.

Featured App Control: The Govee Home app allows extensive customization and management of the LED lighting strips within a 100ft/30m Bluetooth connection range, including music modes, scene modes, timers, and more, suitable for room decorations.

Light Up Your Music: The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music, suitable for decor indoor. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms or calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

Multiple Scene Options: The light strip has 64 scene modes to create a festive atmosphere that matches your mood or activity. 4 categories: Nature, Festival, Life, Emotion let you choose stunning backgrounds according to your emotion or purpose.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!