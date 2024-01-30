Govee’s 1.7L electric kettle with smart controls falls to new all-time low of $39 (Reg. $60)

The official GoveeLife Amazon storefront is offering its 1.7L Smart Electric Kettle for $38.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 35% off coupon. Down from $60, this new model first released back in November at $100, and got its first discount to its new rate during early Black Friday deals, with a second discount to $40 during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the new going rate, beating our previous mention by $1 to etch out a new all-time low.

This 1.7L model of GoveeLife’s smart electric kettles is a wonderful solution for pour-over coffee and tea, delivering intelligent functions and precision temperature control compared to basic electric kettles that are on the market. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this kettle can be remotely controlled allowing you to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures from 104 to 212 degrees, and more – you can even go hands-free by connecting to your Alexa or Google Assistant. It comes with four preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling. Head below to read more.

And if you’re looking to expand your kitchen’s arsenal of appliances, Amazon is also offering the Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven for $268, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. It’s designed to fit inside any kitchen at just 18.7 inches by 17 inches by 10.94 inches, able to reach temperatures between 300 degrees to 800 degrees, and comes with six preset options: Neapolitan, New York, thin-crust, pan, frozen, and manual for customizable settings. You’ll also receive a pizza stone alongside a pizza peel to better manage your pies, as well as a digital cookbook to jumpstart ideas for your next pizza party.

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the first discount on the all new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry. You can also check out our home goods hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

GoveeLife 1.7L Smart Electric Kettle features:

Smart App & Voice Control: Supports WiFi or Bluetooth and remotely control boiling, keeping warm, checking temperature and scheduling to save time in the morning. When it is done boiling app will notify you. You can also voice control the electric kettle via Alexa, Google Assistant.

To-the-degree Temp Control: The electric kettle temperature control features 4 presets that can be set via the button on the handle or app. Set it between 104°F-212°F or DIY your mode. Ideal for beginners and professionals for brewing coffee or tea.

Optional LED Light: Thanks to the LED lights on the water window, you can easily check the remaining water level and preset modes of the kettle in any dim environment. Different modes have different colored lights that can be adjusted via the app.

Rapid Boil & Keep Warm: The electric kettle heats 7 cups/1.7 liters of water in 5-7 minutes with 1500W power and can keep warm for up to 2 hours (Default 30 mins). Keep your drinks at the perfect temperature and meet your water needs every time.

Taste and Safety: Made of safer and more durable PP plastic that is BPA-free, food-grade, and heat-resistant, this kettle features automatic shut-off, boil dry protection, and over-temperature protection.

Great for Gifting: This electric water kettle’s attractive design and rich features make it a great gift for tea/coffee lovers. Send it to the brewing enthusiasts in your life as a gift for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, and more.

Tips for Use: Only supports 120V 60HZ voltage and is connected to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. 5Ghz is not supported. To reduce limescale, rust, and spots, colored liquids such as coffee and milk should not be boiled directly from the kettle.

