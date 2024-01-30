Kensington’s 2023 Thunderbolt 4/USB4 docking station supports 4 displays at $250 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the late 2023 model Kensington SD5800T Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Quad 4K Display Docking Station for $249.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $300, this is a solid $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The only other deal we have tracked on this model was way back in November when it dropped to $257. This is a full-featured docking station delivering a “plug-and-play solution for Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices running Windows (10 or later) or macOS (11 or later).” Alongside the 40Gb/s data, video, and audio transfers, it also delivers 98W power passthrough to connected devices alongside a versatile 16-in-1 I/O setup. Joining the USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port (10Gb/s), USB-A 2.0, combo audio jack, pair of microSD card readers, and the 2.5Gb/s Ethernet, it features a pair of HDMI and DisplayPort jacks for a quad monitor setup. It supports up to four 4K displays at 60Hz, three 6K monitors at 60Hz, or a single 8K monitor 60Hz. More details below.

For folks that don’t require the hardcore docking station with power user monitor support, there are obviously far more affordable solutions out there to expand your I/O potential on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, handheld gaming systems, and more. This morning Amazon launched a wide-ranging Baseus sale event loaded with chargers and docking stations as well as accessories and more starting from $9.50. The hub and dock options on sale there aren’t going to be nearly as robust and feature-rich, but they will save you a ton.

CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock isn’t quite as modern, but is still one of our favorites and a more than capable solution you can land down at $225 shipped right now. And for all of you Mac mini or Mac Studio users out there, you’ll want to head straight over to our hands-on review of Satechi’s latest Stand and Hub – it is easily one of the more elegant and full-featured solutions you can supplement you headless Mac rig with.

Kensington Quad 4K Display Docking Station features:

Universal Compatibility – Offers a quick and powerful plug-and-play solution for Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices running Windows (10 or later) or macOS (11 or later)

Thunderbolt 4 Technology – Supports next-level Thunderbolt experiences. Transfers 40Gbps of data, video, and audio. Blocks peripheral devices from unauthorized access to your system memory using Intel VT-d DMA protection

Quad 4K or Single 8K Support – Supports up to Quad 4K @ 60Hz or Single 8K @ 60Hz for Windows via an HDMI port or via two HDMI ports and two DP ports. Supports Dual 6K @ 60Hz for MacBook models with M1/M2/M3 Pro and M1/M2/M3 Max chipsets, and Single 4K @ 60Hz for MacBook models with M1/M2/M3 base chipsets

Up to 100W Charging (98W certified) – Ideal for devices that require higher power, the SD5800T delivers up to 100W charging (98W certified) to the host and connected accessories

Productive 16-in-1 Design – Ports include 2 x HDMI, 2 x DP, 1 x Thunderbolt host, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps, 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps, 1 x USB-A 2.0 480Mbps, 1 x combo audio jack, 2 x SD or Micro Card readers, and 1 x 2.5Gbps Ethernet

