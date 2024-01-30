Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 4TB 990 PRO heatsink SSD for PC/PS5 hits new $315 low (Reg. $420)

While we are now tracking the first price drops on its new mid-tier Gen5 solutions, Amazon has the 4TB Samsung 990 PRO PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive down at $315.12 shipped. This model was introduced to bring a large-capacity solution to the speedy 990 PRO lineup back in September at $420. While now marked down to $320 directly from Samsung, it has now hit an Amazon all-time low at up to $105 off. While it’s certainly not the most affordable solution out there, it is a particularly fast, heatsink-equipped option that will surely take your battlestation to new heights at well under the new Gen5 models – the faster Gen5 Crucial T700 sells at $490, for comparison. Head below for more details.

The 4TB Samsung 990 PRO delivers notable speeds at up to 7,450MB/s within a standard M.2 2280 form-factor. Compatible with both PC and PS5 setups, it also features an integrated heatsink to maximize performance and optimize your experience during heavy gaming sessions or when dealing with system-intensive applications.

As we mentioned above, if you don’t need to get into the large-capacity heatsink options for your setup, the brand new PCIe 5.0 990 EVO SSDs from Samsung are now seeing the first deals with models starting from $100 shipped and with up to $50 in savings to be had over at Amazon. Check out all of the details on these drives in our deal coverage from yesterday.

Samsung 990 PRO SSD features:

Consider this a cheat code; Our Samsung 990 PRO Gen 4 with Heatsink SSD helps you reach near max performance* with lightning-fast speeds and Heatsink for improved temperature control. Gen4 steps up with faster transfer speeds and high-performance bandwidth; With a more than 55% improvement in random performance compared to 980 PRO, it’s here for heavy computing and faster loading. The speed you need for any occasion; With read and write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s* you’ll reach near max performance of PCIe 4.0.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!