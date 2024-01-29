First deals now live on Samsung’s brand new PCIe 5.0 990 EVO SSDs from $100 (Up to $50 off)

We are now tracking the very first deals on the brand new Samsung 990 EVO PCIe 5.0 x2 M.2 2280 Solid-State Drives. You’ll find the 1TB marked down from $125 to $99.99 shipped, but the deeper discount of the two comes on the 2TB at $159.99 shipped. The latter of which carries a $210 MSRP and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop. These are the first deals on both models, delivering subsequent Amazon all-time lows in the process. The latest additions to Samsung’s growing and popular solid-state drive lineup, the new 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe debuted for the first time just last week and are now ready to supplement your setup with a solid price drop. Our launch coverage goes over all of the details, but you can also get a rundown after the jump.

The new 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe from Samsung are positioned as mid-tier options with modern Gen5 PCIe support that will also work with PCIe 4.0 setups. This makes them a notable future-proof solution for folks who haven’t upgraded their systems just yet – you can upgrade your existing rig and have something ready to take advantage of 5.0 specs down the line. While some folks will prefer to just drop more cash down for the ultra speedy 5.0 solutions, like the Crucial T700, the new 5,000MB/s 990 EVO deliver double the storage for the price with today’s deal.

While we are talking storage, be sure to scope out some of the price drops we spotted this morning. Samsung’s 128GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD model is now matching the Amazon all-time low at just $11, and you’ll find Crucial’s latest X10 1TB Pro Portable SSD that runs at up to 2,100MB/s back down at $108 shipped.

Samsung 990 EVO PCIe 5.0 x2 M.2 2280 SSD features:

Load games and save files in a flash. Bring power to your productivity with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s.* The 990 EVO provides continuous speed to keep you going. Save the power for your performance. Get power efficiency all while experiencing up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus.* It makes every move more effective with less power consumption overall. Now you can ramp things up without overheating the system. Samsung’s fine tuned controller and heat spreading label deliver effective thermal control to avoid sudden performance drops mid project. It cools things down even when things are running high, so your hard earned checkpoints are saved.