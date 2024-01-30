This Camplux 18kW tankless electric water heater covers home showers for $300 ($50 off)

The official Camplux Amazon storefront is offering its 18kW Tankless Electric Water Heater for $299.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its $350 price tag, this particular black model has only seen two previous discounts since its release back in October. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat of its first discount from three months ago, amounting to a 14% markdown off the going rate and returning costs back to the all-time low. It even beats Camplux’s website where it is still listed at its MSRP. You’ll find two models to choose from: the black model or a white model to fit your aesthetics or color matching needs.

With this 240V electric water heater you’ll only be waiting for a few seconds before receiving plenty of hot water for your shower. The low-consumption heating rod bolsters efficiency up to 99.8% and requires two 40A breakers, saving you “up to 60% on your water-heating costs” for your home. It features overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation to provide you with a stable and consistent water temperature output. You can read more below.

While the above model is designed to handle your household’s hot water needs, conditions can vary due to how big the space is as well as how many water sources you will be using at once – especially in bigger family homes. As an alternative option, Amazon is offering the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kw Electric Tankless Water Heater for $410. This 150A water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Camplux 18kW Tankless Electric Water Heater features:

On Demand Endless Hot Water-18kW electric tankless water heater unlike a traditional water heater, you don’t have to wait more than 3 seconds to get plenty of hot water for your shower. Take a shower whenever you like at home and the most crucial thing is to save a lot of time

Fast Heating & Low Consumption- High-efficiency heating rod require 2 x Double-pole 40AMP Breakers to Achieve 240V. Tankless hot water heaters can realize a multi-point water supply in the whole house. Efficiency up to 99.8% and save 60% water heating costs for your home

Safety Protection- The home tankless hot water heater has a good temperature system to provide stable water temperature output with overheating protection, anti-dry heating protection, and water-electricity separation. Protect the safety of you and your family by following the ETL certified standards

Easy Installation & Save Space – The whole house instant water heater without a tank, can be installed on the wall in a central home location. Storage more space in your home. 360° rotation without reset of the knob to regulate the temperature for convenient operation

Important Tips- Ensure the minimum water flow for activation just need 0.66 GPM; Output water temperature is between 80℉& 140℉; Wire gauge 2 x 8AWG; Unit size 17.12″ x 13.12″ x 3.12″; Water connection 3/4″ NPT

