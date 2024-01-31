Amazon and Boost Infinite offer all iPhone 15 smartphones at just $0.01 (Save up to $1,199)

Amazon and Boost Infinite are now teaming up to offer all of Apple’s new iPhone 15 series smartphones for just $0.01 shipped. Yup, just a penny. It doesn’t matter if you want the standard iPhone 15 or the 15 Pro Max, each of them are dropping down to as low as you can get without just giving them away. This promotion is a better version of the launch discount we saw back in September, which saw upwards of $1,000 taken off the newest handsets. Now, you can save up to $1,199 across the lineup while scoring one of the better promotions so far. Head below for the full break down.

Boost Infinite offers one of the best ways to get a new iPhone without having to trade anything in. Today’s price cuts down to just $0.01 are for everyone, and don’t require you to bring a device to lock-in the price. Just add any of the new iPhone 15 series handsets to your cart, where Amazon will walk you through the simple onboarding process with a Boost Infinite plan.

Apple is sticking to last year’s formula with four different handsets that all rest under the 15 series. Headlining are the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, both of which are with a hearty helping of new features. USB-C is the star of the show this year, and both of these higher-end devices boast the universal port alongside support for up to 10Gb/s transfer speeds. But there’s also far more to the story for the newest devices, both of which come powered by the all-new A17 Pro chip. There’s a refreshed Action button on the side of the case in place of the mute switch, as well as an entirely new titanium finish that comes in one of four styles.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also seeing some upgrades over last year’s baseline models. These are largely getting a lot of the upgrades from the iPhone 14 Pro series last year, with the Dynamic Island now making the cut alongside the A16 Bionic chip. There’s USB-C just like the Pro counterparts, too.

As far as the actual service goes, Boost Infinite offers 5G network support for less than the bigger carriers. It of course keeps up with unlimited talk, text, and data, but also delivers yearly upgrades to Apple’s latest handset at no extra cost.

It’s also worth noting that there are some terms and conditions for the Boost Infinite iPhone 15 deals. You’ll have to do some pretty simple things to get the ball rolling, like setting up autopay for the $60 monthly service charge. But you’ll also have to transfer an existing number over to Boost Infinite in order to take advantage of the savings. From there, you’ll get up to $1,199 off your new smartphone.

You’ll find the full terms and conditions over on the Amazon and Boost Mobile landing page.

You get the new iPhone 15 Pro, complete with unlimited talk, text, and data on America’s Smart Network. Best of all? You can upgrade to the latest iPhone every year—no trade-in required to get started. Yes, seriously. iPhone 15 Pro has a strong and light aerospace-grade titanium design with a textured matte-glass back. It also features a Ceramic Shield front that’s tougher than any smartphone glass. And it’s splash, water, and dust resistant.

