Panasonic Eneloop Pro battery charger comes with four AAs for $28 ($12 off), more from $19

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Eneloop Pro Battery Charger with four AA batteries for $28.32 shipped. Down from its normal $40 price tag, it has been riding fairly consistent rates throughout the last several years, often plateauing on certain prices for long periods of time before rising or falling further. It started 2023 at the lowest price we’ve seen since 2020, before quickly rising for a few months and steadily coming back down over the rest of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second lowest price in the last four years – within just $1 of the lowest. Able to charge both AA and AAA rechargeable batteries up to 500 times, with four batteries taking up to nine hours to fully charge from empty. It features four separate LED lights, one for each battery, and gives you simple charging statuses: lights on when still charging and lights off when finished. The four included AA batteries come pre-charged.

If you’re looking for a higher quality charger that can last far longer while charging at faster rates, Amazon is also offering this newer Panasonic Battery Charger with 4AA eneloop rechargeable batteries for $41. It is also able to charge batteries up to 2,100 times, with four batteries taking up to three hours to fully charge, and two batteries charging in half the time. It features much more advanced LED indicator lights for each battery, giving you more specific levels; green for 80+% charged, orange for 20% to 80% charged, and red for 20% or less charged. You can also use its USB charging port to plug into your mobile devices for versatile use.

If you want to go ahead and stock up on more batteries than just the four included in the above package, Amazon is also offering the 8-pack of Panasonic AA Rechargeable Batteries for $24. You can also find the 4-pack of Panasonic AAA Rechargeable Batteries for $19. To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide. From solar panels to power tools, electric vehicles, and much more, you’ll find live notable markdowns to help beat inflation and tread a more green-focused life.

Panasonic Eneloop Pro Battery Charger features:

Sold as 1 Each.

Panasonic Eneloop Pro K-KJ17KHCA4A Battery Charger 9 Hr. 4xAA/AAA Included Batteries: 4 X AA NiMH 2550 MAh 300 MA. Voltage Provided: 1.5 V.

Product Type: Battery charger – 9 hr. – 4xAA/AAA. Battery: AA type – nickel metal hydride – 2550 mAh.

Dimensions (WxDxH): 2.6 in x 1.1 in x 4.1 in. Batteries Included: 4 pcs..

Voltage Required: AC 100-240 V ( 50 – 60 Hz ).

