Save $100 on Sony's glass Bluetooth speaker with candlelight LED at $248 shipped

Justin Kahn
$100 off $248

Sony’s premium LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker with built-in candle-like LED illumination has now dropped down to $248 shipped at Amazon once again. Regularly $348, this is $100 or nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the price drop we spotted over the holidays last year and the Amazon all-time low. The LSPX-S3 is not your average Bluetooth speaker, but rather a furniture-level statement piece that’s centered around a cylindrical glass tube design with 360-degree audio that’s designed to “fill every corner” of your space. The three “organic actuators” made deliver this sort of sound propagation are joined by a metal base and a built-in LED that “flickers just like a candle – choose between a bright light (32 levels of brightness) or a delicate flicker to suit the mood.” More details below. 

Sony’s Sony SRSXB13/B Extra Bass Portable Waterproof Speaker is a far more affordable solution when it comes to portable audio. You can land one at $50 on Amazon right now, just don’t expect to get the high-end feature set, glass vibes, or candle action. 

Another higher-end speaker solution that’s on sale right now is the latest JBL Google Assistant Authentics smart speakers. While you also won’t get the glass design or the candle light action with these either, they do deliver vintage vibes, leather-like wrapping, metal accents, virtual Dolby Atmos support, and Google Assistant features. Pricing starts at $275 with up to $150 in savings on all three variants. 

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:

  • Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound
  • Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube
  • Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode
  • Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination
  • Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange
  • Battery life up to 8 hours
  • Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing
  • Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

