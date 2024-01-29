JBL’s Google Assistant Authentics smart speakers hit new lows from $275 (Up to $150 off)

We are now tracking some of the best prices yet JBL’s higher-end Authentics smart speakers. Alongside offers on the more modest models below, Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 500 Wireless Home Speaker for $549.95 shipped. Regularly $700, this is a solid $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This comes in at $50 below our mention just ahead of the holidays last year and marks the lowest we have tracked on Amazon yet. The Authentics lineup first debuted at the tail end of the summer last year to deliver a more flagship listening experience packed with Google Assistant features. Scope out our hands-on review and get more details on the lineup below. 

The JBL Authentics 500 Wireless Home Speaker, much like the more affordable models in the lineup on sale below, features a premium design made with a leather-like enclosure, a sort of brass-colored treatment on the metal accents, and a textured Quadrex grille along the front. It packs in 270 watts of 3.1-channel sound (three 2.5mm tweeters, three 2.75-inch midrange woofers, and a 6.5-inch down firing subwoofer) alongside virtual Dolby Atmos support to “create a lifelike musical experience that makes you feel like you’re hearing your music live.” 

As far as connectivity goes, you’re looking at Bluetooth and built-in Wi-Fi action to access your music streaming services alongside AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. You can also access Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa “to control more smart home devices, play from more music streaming services, and get the most hands-free help from either voice assistant at any given time.”

JBL Authentics deals:

***All three models are now at the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon.

JBL Authentics 500 features:

  • Inspired by retro design: The JBL Authentics 500 delivers the iconic style inspired by classic JBL heritage designs, for a look that complements any room, easily filling even the largest space with superior JBL sound. And the speaker’s premium aluminum frame, custom leather-like enclosure, and reimagined Quadrex grille really show the attention we paid to each visual detail, right down to the special JBL signature pattern surrounding the downfiring woofer.
  • Music streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi: Experience everything from podcasts to internet radio in stunning high definition. Or stream music through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect and leave the room or take a call without the music being interrupted. The Wi-Fi connection ensures your speaker gets automatic software and feature updates.

