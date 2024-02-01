ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Storm Switch Gaming Keyboard hits $150 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Gaming Keyboard down at $149.99 shipped. This model debuted on Amazon at the tail end of last year at $175 and is now seeing its very first notable price drop there. While we did see it hit $160 for a short time last month, this is a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll find both the previously-released Snow linear key version and the newer Storm Switch model with a more clicky sensation on sale at that same price here today. Both of which feature the ASUS 96% form-factor – it is said to retain “all function and number keys in a more compact and efficient layout that frees up desk space.” Hit the jump for a closer look.

This model features hot-swappable switches by way of the pre-lubed ROG NX Storm clicky switches with a walled stem design alongside sound-dampening foam to reduce noise while maintaining the clicky vibes. Along the top you’ll also find a multi-function button and multi-wheel for “media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting” as well as tri-mode connection – “connect using Bluetooth (up to three devices), 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology or wired USB.”

A notable way to land a similar ASUS deck without spending as much is with the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard. This one features comparable ROG NX Storm clicky mechanical switches with a wired design that sells for $100 shipped on Amazon right now.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

96% layout: Retains all function and number keys in a more compact and efficient layout that frees up desk space

Hot-swappable switches: Pre-lubed NX Snow linear switches and ROG NX Storm clicky switches with walled stem design to enhance keystroke stability and are tuned for great acoustics

Tri-mode connection: Connect using Bluetooth (up to three devices), 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology or wired USB

Sound-dampening foam with switch-dampening pads: Unique, integrated dampening foam with added switch-dampening pad structure absorbs pinging noises and echoes for improved keystroke acoustics.

Enhanced typing experience: Pre-lubed keyboard stabilizers produce less friction for smoother keystrokes and stability for longer keys; durable ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps or UV-coated ABS keycaps offer a premium feel and shine resistance

