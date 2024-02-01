ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Storm Switch Gaming Keyboard hits $150 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAsus
New low $150
ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Gaming Keyboard down at $149.99 shipped. This model debuted on Amazon at the tail end of last year at $175 and is now seeing its very first notable price drop there. While we did see it hit $160 for a short time last month, this is a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll find both the previously-released Snow linear key version and the newer Storm Switch model with a more clicky sensation on sale at that same price here today. Both of which feature the ASUS 96% form-factor – it is said to retain “all function and number keys in a more compact and efficient layout that frees up desk space.” Hit the jump for a closer look. 

This model features hot-swappable switches by way of the pre-lubed ROG NX Storm clicky switches with a walled stem design alongside sound-dampening foam to reduce noise while maintaining the clicky vibes. Along the top you’ll also find a multi-function button and multi-wheel for “media playback, volume, and keyboard lighting” as well as tri-mode connection – “connect using Bluetooth (up to three devices), 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology or wired USB.” 

A notable way to land a similar ASUS deck without spending as much is with the ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard. This one features comparable ROG NX Storm clicky mechanical switches with a wired design that sells for $100 shipped on Amazon right now. 

Hit up our PC gaming deal hub for even more battlestation deals. 

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

  • 96% layout: Retains all function and number keys in a more compact and efficient layout that frees up desk space
  • Hot-swappable switches: Pre-lubed NX Snow linear switches and ROG NX Storm clicky switches with walled stem design to enhance keystroke stability and are tuned for great acoustics
  • Tri-mode connection: Connect using Bluetooth (up to three devices), 2.4 GHz with ROG SpeedNova wireless technology or wired USB
  • Sound-dampening foam with switch-dampening pads: Unique, integrated dampening foam with added switch-dampening pad structure absorbs pinging noises and echoes for improved keystroke acoustics.
  • Enhanced typing experience: Pre-lubed keyboard stabilizers produce less friction for smoother keystrokes and stability for longer keys; durable ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps or UV-coated ABS keycaps offer a premium feel and shine resistance

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Asus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Auto-Vox’s CS-2 wireless backup cam with 4.3-inch mon...
Jackery’s Explorer 240 portable power station off...
LEGO set to journey to Paris with upcoming 4,400-piece ...
Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric kickscooter offers ...
New all-time low takes $150 off Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM...
Save $140 on Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 In...
ELEGOO’s Tumbller self-balancing robot car kit in...
Logitech’s recently-refreshed MX Anywhere 3S Mous...
Load more...
Show More Comments