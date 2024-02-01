Jackery’s Explorer 240 portable power station offers a more personal 240Wh capacity for $179

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $179 shipped. Down from its $240 price tag, it spent most of 2023 keeping above $190, with Black Friday sales dropping costs by their largest amounts to a $154 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked. This power station offers a 240Wh capacity that can provide a 200W power output (400W peak). Its smaller size and 6.6-pound weight makes it far easier to carry along with you out into the wilds of the world, compared to other models. It is able to fully recharge in 3.5 hours via a standard wall outlet, in 5 hours via a car port, or 5.5 hours when paired with a 60W solar panel. For output options you’ll find one AC port, two USB-A ports, and a DC car port to cover you device charging needs.

Be sure to also check out EcoFlow’s ongoing home backup sale for disaster preparedness that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary solar panels, extra batteries, and even a dual fuel generator. The sale will continue until February 8 with a scheduled 24-hour flash sale on the final day that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

EASY TO CARRY: This entry-level portable power station is equipped with a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack, weighing only at 6.6 pounds. The solid handle makes it easy to carry around for outdoor adventures such as Tent Camping, Road Trip, Backyard Camping, etc.

VERSATILE POWER SOURCE: 1* Pure Sine Wave AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports (5V, 2.4A), and 1* 12V DC car port to charge your road trip essentials such as smartphones, laptops, cameras, fans, lights and so on. Pass-through charging is supported.

GREEN POWER SUPPLY: The power station can be recharged by the Jackery SolarSaga 60 solar panel or SolarSaga 100 solar panel. Its built-in MPPT controller enables the solar panel to operate at its max power point for the power station to be recharged at its highest efficiency. TWO alternative ways to recharge: through the wall outlet or the car outlet.

WHAT YOU GET: 1* Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station, 1*AC adapter, 1* car charger cable, 1* user guide.

