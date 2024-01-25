EF EcoFlow launches 15-day sale taking up to 50% off power stations, solar panels, and more

With the U.S. facing a slew of winter storms this year, EF EcoFlow has launched a special home backup sale for disaster preparedness that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary solar panels and extra batteries. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, with the three main focuses returning to rates that match Black Friday and Christmas sales. Whether it’s for camping, longer-term off-grid living, or for emergency use during natural disasters, power stations are always a handy device to have around to cover all your appliance and device-charging needs. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to all-time lows.

EcoFlow Power Station discounts

EcoFlow Accessory discounts (BOGO 50% off)

This home backup sale will continue until February 8, taking up to 50% off these power stations, solar panels, and smart extra batteries. One important thing to note is that three upcoming dates are scheduled to have 24-hour flash sales that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together. These flash sales are scheduled for January 27, January 31, and February 8, so mark them down in your calendars or keep your eyes peeled in our Green Deals hub to jump at this opportunity.

DELTA 2 Portable Power Station features:

  • Made for the Outdoor. Replace your outdoor generator with a solar generator. Includes a 220W Bifacial solar panel to capture up to 25% more energy. Charge your DELTA 2 even faster with green energy.
  • Built to Last 6x Longer. Its LFP battery chemistry makes for a portable power station with a 3000+ cycle life. Enough for years on end of use. With a sophisticated BMS, you can go easy knowing its an auto-regulating portable battery to keep you safe.
  • Power Almost Anything. Solar powered generator have come a long way. Power all your appliances with 1800W output, that’s on par with outdoor generators without the fumes or noise. With 15 outlets and its huge output, you can power 90% of your appliances.
  • Expandable Capacity from 1-3kWh. With the standalone portable power station sporting 1kWh, you can add on extra batteries to reach up to 3kWh. Ideal for camping, RVs or home backup power.
  • *DELTA 2 and 220W Portable Solar Panel will be shipped separately.

