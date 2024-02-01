Logitech’s recently-refreshed MX Anywhere 3S Mouse for Mac drops down to $64 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse for $63.74 shipped. This is 20% off the usual $80 price tag and marking a return to the all-time low. It’s only the third price cut since debuting last May, and helps you refresh your Mac setup with one of the more popular releases on the market. Logitech’s new MX Anywhere 3S packs new features into the same build as the previous model, updating its sensor with an 8K DPI sensor for smoother tracking. It comes outfitted with quiet switches for the buttons so that the S in its name can stand for silent.

Otherwise, the MX Anywhere 3S is still one of the best mice around for Mac setups both at-home and away from the desk. It has a compact, yet still ergonomic design with two side buttons, as well as all the other tech that Logitech normally packs into its MX series. There’s FLOW support for connecting to three devices at once via Bluetooth, as well as the option of copy and pasting across machines. There’s 70 days of battery life on a single charge, and plugging in with its USB-C port gets you 3 hours of use from just a minute of juice.

Just last fall, I also took a look at the new Logitech Wave Keys. This keyboard brings a hearty helping of ergonomic use to your workstation, that’ll help avoid fatigue from longer work sessions. The real star of the show is its wavy design that I’ve personally found to offer a comfortable typing experience. Our hands-on review fully details what to expect.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse features:

Introducing Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse, a beloved compact wireless mouse with next-level precision and control – now with 8K DPI Any-Surface Tracking and Quiet Clicks so you can master your work anywhere. MX Anywhere 3S Wireless Mouse introduces Quiet Clicks – the same satisfying feel but with less click noise (than MX Anywhere 3) for less distraction and more focus.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!