Logitech’s recently-refreshed MX Anywhere 3S Mouse for Mac drops down to $64 (Reg. $80)

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesLogitech
Reg. $80 $64

Amazon is now offering the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse for $63.74 shipped. This is 20% off the usual $80 price tag and marking a return to the all-time low. It’s only the third price cut since debuting last May, and helps you refresh your Mac setup with one of the more popular releases on the market. Logitech’s new MX Anywhere 3S packs new features into the same build as the previous model, updating its sensor with an 8K DPI sensor for smoother tracking. It comes outfitted with quiet switches for the buttons so that the S in its name can stand for silent.

Otherwise, the MX Anywhere 3S is still one of the best mice around for Mac setups both at-home and away from the desk. It has a compact, yet still ergonomic design with two side buttons, as well as all the other tech that Logitech normally packs into its MX series. There’s FLOW support for connecting to three devices at once via Bluetooth, as well as the option of copy and pasting across machines. There’s 70 days of battery life on a single charge, and plugging in with its USB-C port gets you 3 hours of use from just a minute of juice.

Just last fall, I also took a look at the new Logitech Wave Keys. This keyboard brings a hearty helping of ergonomic use to your workstation, that’ll help avoid fatigue from longer work sessions. The real star of the show is its wavy design that I’ve personally found to offer a comfortable typing experience. Our hands-on review fully details what to expect.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse features:

Introducing Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse, a beloved compact wireless mouse with next-level precision and control – now with 8K DPI Any-Surface Tracking and Quiet Clicks so you can master your work anywhere. MX Anywhere 3S Wireless Mouse introduces Quiet Clicks – the same satisfying feel but with less click noise (than MX Anywhere 3) for less distraction and more focus.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Logitech

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Auto-Vox’s CS-2 wireless backup cam with 4.3-inch mon...
Jackery’s Explorer 240 portable power station off...
LEGO set to journey to Paris with upcoming 4,400-piece ...
Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric kickscooter offers ...
New all-time low takes $150 off Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM...
Save $140 on Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 In...
ELEGOO’s Tumbller self-balancing robot car kit in...
Amazon First Reads eBook freebies are now live for Janu...
Load more...
Show More Comments