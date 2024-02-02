Save $661 on Apple’s 1TB iPhone 14 Pro with an Amazon renewed clearance discount to $838

Amazon is now offering its in-house renewed iPhone 14 Pro for the best price ever. The previous-generation unlocked smartphone is now being cleared out with a 1TB capacity model dropping to $837.91 shipped. This is down from its original $1,499 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $661 off. Our previous mention had it down to $975, and now today’s offer steps in to take an extra $137 off. It’s also below the price of the 128GB model we covered previously. Whether you’re not ready to give up on Lightning just yet or aren’t sold on the entirety of iPhone 15 Pro now that it’s been around for a few months, today’s offer lets you score a new handset for less. Head below for the full scoop.

iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most capable smartphones to date and now a better value following the newer 15 series. Everything comes centered around the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel, but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the more recent expansions to the brand’s product inventory that looks to offer refurbished devices with more of a like-new consistency. Alongside a full 1-year warranty, there’s also the peace of mind that this is a device that has been certified by Amazon to work as it should. Here’s what Amazon has to say about the warranty policy:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

