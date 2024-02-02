Chaco’s winter sale takes up to 62% off boots, clogs, and other footwear from $17

Laura Rosenberg -
62$ Off from $17

Chaco has launched a new Winter Sale with up to 62% off select sandals, Chelsea boots, clogs, and more for a limited time using code apreschic at checkout. Standard shipping rates apply. Leading the way are the Men’s Chillo Shoes coming in at a final sale price of $24.75. The Chillo Shoes are designed for a casual look with a comfortable fit, featuring a vegan-friendly construction, an EVA-molded contour in the midsole and outsole, and are available in four colorways – these shoes are built for lasting all-day comfort. Head below to learn more about Chaco’s Winter Sale.

The Men’s Revel Chelsea Boots – now available for a final sale price of $41 – feature a no-slip, all-grip construction and a soft fleece lining and upper to keep you cozy throughout the day. Available in four colorways, grab a pair of these cozy Chelsea boots here. For a slip-on boot built with comfort in mind, the Women’s Revel Talls feature arch support, fleece-lined uppers, and a clean, simple design – get your pair here for $45. The Men’s Paonia Clogs are an everyday essential, with Chaco’s signature footbed that ensures the same comfort as a Z sandal. The clogs are designed with suede, offering a casual look that also provides traction and support. Now available for $75.

More footwear we love from Chaco’s Winter Sale:

Women:

Men:

More on Men’s Chillo Shoes:

Meet the Chillos Sneaker, a sneaker for chill seekers. Designed for when your kickback needs just a little bit more coverage, the Chillos Sneaker is made with a 100% recycled woven upper and 97% recycled laces for relaxation with a sustainable core. Our LUVSEAT™ footbed supports your arches, while our EVA construction is so lightweight these sneakers literally float. Seriously, give it a try. Wear them heel up, or kicked down. Fully washable and fully vegan. No matter how you like to hang, find your way in the Chillos sneaker.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
Razer’s white PS5 Quick Charging Stand for DualSe...
Backcountry Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off The No...
Work toward 11 Microsoft Tech certifications with this ...
9to5Toys Daily: February 2, 2024 – Apple Watch Ultra ...
Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker drops from $...
Jackery takes up to $1,800 off power stations, solar pa...
Anker heads into the weekend with iPhone and Android ac...
Nintendo Switch console cases from $10: HORI Pikmin, Ki...
Load more...
Show More Comments