Chaco’s winter sale takes up to 62% off boots, clogs, and other footwear from $17

Chaco has launched a new Winter Sale with up to 62% off select sandals, Chelsea boots, clogs, and more for a limited time using code apreschic at checkout. Standard shipping rates apply. Leading the way are the Men’s Chillo Shoes coming in at a final sale price of $24.75. The Chillo Shoes are designed for a casual look with a comfortable fit, featuring a vegan-friendly construction, an EVA-molded contour in the midsole and outsole, and are available in four colorways – these shoes are built for lasting all-day comfort. Head below to learn more about Chaco’s Winter Sale.

The Men’s Revel Chelsea Boots – now available for a final sale price of $41 – feature a no-slip, all-grip construction and a soft fleece lining and upper to keep you cozy throughout the day. Available in four colorways, grab a pair of these cozy Chelsea boots here. For a slip-on boot built with comfort in mind, the Women’s Revel Talls feature arch support, fleece-lined uppers, and a clean, simple design – get your pair here for $45. The Men’s Paonia Clogs are an everyday essential, with Chaco’s signature footbed that ensures the same comfort as a Z sandal. The clogs are designed with suede, offering a casual look that also provides traction and support. Now available for $75.

More on Men’s Chillo Shoes:

Meet the Chillos Sneaker, a sneaker for chill seekers. Designed for when your kickback needs just a little bit more coverage, the Chillos Sneaker is made with a 100% recycled woven upper and 97% recycled laces for relaxation with a sustainable core. Our LUVSEAT™ footbed supports your arches, while our EVA construction is so lightweight these sneakers literally float. Seriously, give it a try. Wear them heel up, or kicked down. Fully washable and fully vegan. No matter how you like to hang, find your way in the Chillos sneaker.

