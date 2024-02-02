Hoka Mach 5s running shoes for both men and women now down to $112 (Reg. $140)

Fan-favorite athletic shoe brand, Hoka, has one of its popular pairs of racing shoes on sale for a limited time only. The Mach 5s – on sale in both men and women’s styles – are now available at 20% off, coming in at $112. Available in six colorways for women and 12 colorways for men, the Mach 5 racing shoes are a combination of the Mach 4 and the Mach Supersonics, making for an exceptional running experience. Standard shipping applies. Head below to learn more about the Hoka Mach 5s.

The Hoka Mach 5 racing shoes are designed for everyday runs, training, and competing in races. These shoes feature a molded EVA sockliner, an articulated heel collar, and a rubberized EVA outsole making them comfortable while your feet pound the pavement. The Mach 5s are built with Hoka’s ProFly construction, a technology that features a dual-layer setup combining a top layer of foam on the midsole, while the other bottom layer of foam on the midsole provides a more responsive shoe, creating a comfortable cushioning. Grab your men’s pair here and your women’s pair here, and be sure to check out more deals on shoes, apparel, and clothing in our Fashion Guide.

More on Hoka Mach 5:

The lovechild of Mach 4 and Mach Supersonic, this lively pavement pounder is built for performance and ready to race. Sporting a stripped back creel mesh upper and lay-flat tongue, the new Mach 5 delivers a snappier ride with PROFLY’s stacked midsole setup, offering a lightweight, responsive foam directly underfoot and rubberized EVA below.

