Hover-1’s Journey 2.0 Max foldable e-scooter offers 19 MPH for 26 miles at new $361 low

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Journey 2.0 Max Foldable Electric Scooter for $361 shipped. Down from $498, with a $565 MSRP, this model has only seen one previous discount since its release back in August, with Black Friday bringing costs down to plateau at $498. Today’s deal takes things further with a 36% markdown off the going rate, giving you a total $204 in savings and landing as a new all-time low. The Journey 2.0 Max comes equipped with a 36V lithium-ion battery and a 700W dual motor with enough torque to easily climb inclines up to 20 degrees. It can max out at 19 MPH and travel up to 26 miles on a single charge, able to fully recharge in up to five hours. It features a cruise control setting, a foldable frame, and a full LED display that gives you a speedometer, battery status, cruise control settings, and headlight icons. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a commuting option with more performance capability, Amazon is still offering a nearly 63% markdown on the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter for $672, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. It comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the four special promotional deals being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

Hover-1 Journey 2.0 Max Foldable Electric Scooter features:

CONQUER HILLS AND FEEL THE RUSH – With 700W of dual motor power, Journey Max will power through inclines of up to 20 degrees, and it quickly accelerates to 19 mph on level ground.

UPGRADED STEERING COLUMN – The steering column for Journey Max has been widened to improve handling and stability. The folding lock has also been upgraded to a 2-part folding mechanism with a safety latch to reinforce steering column stability.

DIGITAL LED DISPLAY – The Journey Max’s display includes a speedometer, battery indicator, and icons for high-speed mode, cruise control, and the headlight when activated. It’s also bright enough to be easily read in daylight conditions.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The 36V/13.2Ah lithium-ion battery efficiently drives power to the motor and lasts for up to 26 miles of riding. It fully charges in only 5 hours.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Journey Max easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your next destination.

SAFE AND RELIABLE – Journey Max is UL2272 certified, meaning that it has been tested to applicable standards and deemed safe. Ride with peace of mind.

