QuietKat’s Lynx all-terrain e-bike with 63-mile range $1,000 off for $2,999, plus more savings

QuietKat, an outdoorsman’s e-bike brand for hunters and other off-road riders, is offering a rare opportunity to get its latest Lynx All-Terrain e-bike at a discounted rate of $2,999 shipped. Down from its usual $3,999 price tag, this model just released back at the end of summer and today’s deal comes in to bring it to its lowest price that we have tracked. You’ll be getting a 25% markdown off the going rate, saving you $1,000 on this versatile model that can be used for urban commuting, suburban cruising, or off-road adventures. You can check out our pre-launch announcement coverage of the Lynx e-bike over at Electrek. There are also some other winter deals that are being offered on closeout models and accessories with free shipping available for any purchases over $150. As a commitment to those who serve the country at large, military personnel, veterans, first responders, and teachers will be eligible to receive 30% more off their orders that can be claimed here. Head below to learn more.

The Lynx All-Terrain e-bike sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge. It offers several stylishly practical features like a full-suspension frame with internal cable routing, all-terrain fat tires, Tektro two-piston hydraulic disc brakes, an integrated headlight, five different riding modes to choose from, and a smart LED display that gives you real-time performance stats with GPS capability. It also offers Bluetooth connectivity and a companion app that allow you to lock, monitor, and track your rides remotely, as well as receive maintenance reminders, and anticipate future updates.

QuietKat is also offering a special promotion of $1,127 in free gear along with your purchase of either the Ranger e-bike, Apex Sport e-bike, or the Apex Pro e-bike – currently going for discounted rates of $3,099, $3,999, and $4,999 respectively. With any of these models, you’ll get a choice between a spare battery or a solar charging kit alongside a pannier bag set, an Explorer 1000 electric bike light, and a multi-tool. You’ll also find a separate sale happening for the brand’s two closeout e-bikes, the 2022 Warrior model and 2022 Apex model, that are discounted by 30% to $2,800 and $3,500 (with free spare batteries included) along with a selection of accessories as well.

QuietKat Lynx All-Terrain e-bike features:

Introducing the epitome of style and versatility: the Cafe Moto-inspired Lynx. Designed for those who crave the thrill of urban exploration, suburban cruising, and off-road adventures, this high-performance crossover redefines the eBike experience. With its cutting-edge VPO™ Technology, the 1000w hub-drive motor offers an unprecedented level of control. Seamlessly switch between Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, and Unlimited Modes, adapting your ride to any environment with a mere touch. Conquer the concrete jungle, traverse tranquil suburbs, or blaze new trails on dirt paths – the possibilities are endless.

