Moment’s Everything Tech Tote and MacBook backpacks start from $84 (Reg. $120+)

Moment is now offering its new Everything Tech Tote 19L for $83.99 shipped. It’s down from $120, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings. It matches the all-time low, and is one of the first discounts we’ve seen. This matches the Black Friday discount and beats our previous mention of $108. I’ve also been rocking one of these Everything Tech Totes as my personal bag of choice, and have to say that this might just be my new favorite form-factor. I fit right in here in Brooklyn with a tote slung over my shoulder, but don’t have to sacrifice on protecting my gear. It has the same higher-end build as the rest of Moment’s accessories, with plenty of padding to fill its 19L capacity. Head below for more.

Bringing the same premium design to a different form-factor, we’re also tracking discounts on two of the Moment Everything Backpacks. The two smaller sizes are on sale right now, with the 17L starting at $107.99. It drops from the usual $120 price tag and comes joined by the 21L model at $134.99 – down from $150.

Available in those different capacities, the Moment Everything Backpack features a very premium build that’s made of rugged ripstop fabric. It comes with 2-layer waterproofing, as well as YKK AquaGuard zippers. There are multiple pockets inside, each one equipped with adequate padding to hold your MacBook and any other gear in your everyday carry.

Moment Everything Tech Tote 19L features:

The tote to work anywhere, travel everywhere. Part work bag, part traveler, this tote keeps it simple. It’s durable and water-resistant shell fabric keeps your gear protected and tote looking good. Dedicated pockets on the inside keep your small items organized, your laptop protected, and your water bottle in place. The ultra-soft straps are tough while being comfortable in hand or on your shoulder, even when wearing a tank top.

