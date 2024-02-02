This Greenworks 40V cordless mower, blower, and trimmer combo hits new $360 low, more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, 350 CFM Blower, and 13-inch String Trimmer Combo for $359.99 shipped. Down from a $480 price tag, this combo kit only saw a few discounts over 2023, with all of them through October keeping costs above $404. You won’t find this combination of items available together on Greenworks’ website, either. The closest you’ll find gives you a smaller mower deck size, a smaller trimmer size, and just the 4.0Ah battery and charger – no bonus spools of trimming wire nor the additional 2.0Ah battery. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate, giving you $120 in savings and landing as a new all-time low.

The mower comes equipped with a 40V brushless motor and with the 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on the 4.0Ah battery’s single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to two hours. It features a five-position height adjustment that provides a cutting range of 1-1/4-inch to 3-3/8-inch height for whatever environment may need a trim. It starts up with the simple push of a button and was designed with a folding handle for more compact storage options. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and it can also be converted into an edger with a quick push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, and is able to produce 350 CFM of air flow reaching up to 100 MPH.

Greenworks 40V 16-inch Mower, Blower, and Trimmer features:

40V CORDLESS MOWER – This 40V Brushless lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery. The battery completely charges in 120 minutes.

40V CORDLESS TRIMMER / EDGER (2-IN-1) – This 40V String trimmer Converts from trimmer to edger with push of a button;Trimmer head rotates 90° so you can trim and edge at multiple angles;Push button start / .065” single line auto feed head.

40V CORDLESS BLOWER – This 40V Blower delivers 350 CFM and 100 MPH for powerful leaf and debris clean up,with Two Speed Switch (High/Low)

LIGHTWEIGHT, EASY TO USE – A lightweight 16” cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards (up to ½ acre) more efficiently. Easy push button start, and lighter weight make it a great choice for your lawn.

VERSATILE – Single lever 5-position height adjustment with a cutting height range from 1-1/4″ to 3-3/8″ for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 feature offers versatile use with mulching and rear bagging options.

