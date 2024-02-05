Amazon Valentine’s Day Fire tablet sale now live from $50: All-new HD 10, kids’ models, more

Joining Amazon’s now live Valentine’s Day deals, and this past weekend’s offers on the All-new Echo Buds, it has now launched a new Fire tablet sale with up to 42% in savings. Alongside other models and configurations on sale down below, we are now tracking a notable deal on the All-new 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $104.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $75 or 42% in savings for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous and the all-time low on the upgraded 64GB configuration – you’ll also find the base 32GB model on sale for $94.99, down from the regular $140. This one delivers a 1080p 10.1-inch display on top of “25% faster performance than the previous-generation.” It packs in 3GB of RAM “for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming” joined by a 5MP front-facing camera as well as 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to support the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from September and head below for more Fire tablet deals.

Amazon Fire tablet deals:

Amazon Kids Fire Tablet deals:

Alongside the rest of Amazon’s Valentine’s Day deals you’ll find right here, it is also offering some deals on official Fire tablet accessories with offers starting from $25. There are a range of kickstand cases as well as charging docks, a series of colors on the kids’ model covers, and more waiting for you right here.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

High-def entertainment — A 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Binge watch longer with 13-hour battery, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 1 TB expandable storage with micro-SD card (sold separately).

Thin, light, durable — Tap into entertainment from anywhere with a lightweight, durable design and strengthened glass made from aluminosilicate glass. As measured in a tumble test, Fire HD 10 is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).

Stay up to speed — Use the 5 MP front-facing camera to Zoom with family and friends, or create content for social apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Ready when inspiration strikes — With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately) offers a natural writing experience that responds to your handwriting. Use it to write, sketch in apps like OneNote, and more.

