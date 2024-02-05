Backbone’s One iPhone 14 controller grip with Lightning connector hits $70 (Save $30)

Through the end of the day, Woot is offering the Backbone One Mobile Controller Grip for iPhone 14 at $69.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Today’s offer applies to the Lightning model that normally sells for $100, and is now dropping to its third-best price to date. At 30% off, we last saw it sell for $1 less during Black Friday. I just took a hands-on look at the USB-C version, and am in love with its mobile gaming potential for enjoying everything from Apple Arcade games to PS5 remote play.

Backbone One enters as one of the more popular ways to imbue an iPhone with an elevated gaming experience. It attaches to both sides of your device with a spring-loaded design that effectively turns your smartphone into a gadget with the same form-factor as a Nintendo Switch. Alongside two joysticks, a D-Pad, ABXY buttons, and rear triggers, its adjustable design plugs in via Lightning to work with a variety of handsets ranging from the iPhone 13 mini to 14 Pro Max.

If you are rocking an iPhone 15 with the newer USB-C port, you’ll have to go shell out the full price for the updated version. As I said above, I personally thought it was worth the cash from my own hands-on experience. It takes everything offered by the Lightning version and brings it to Apple’s latest smartphone.

Backbone One iPhone Controller features:

Designed in partnership with the team behind the Xbox 360 controller, the Backbone features tactile buttons, responsive triggers, and clickable thumbsticks. The controller’s rounded edges are designed to naturally fit in the hand for the most comfortable gaming experience.

