Converse Flash Sale takes 30% off new colors just in time for spring with deals from $32

Converse is currently offering 30% off new colors with code COLOR30 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Chuck 70 High Top Sneakers that are currently marked down to $63 and originally sold for $90. This style has sizing available for men and women alike as well as an array of fun color options. These supportive sneakers are cushioned, have a high ankle detailing, as well as a rubber base that provides traction. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Converse customers. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, the Carhartt Winter Sale is currently offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals starting at $8.

