Carhartt Winter Sale slashes up to 50% off top-selling sweatshirts, shoes, accessories, more

The Carhartt Winter Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, pants, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the Super Dux Relaxed Fit Insulated Jacket that’s currently marked down to $135 and originally sold for $200. This jacket is engineered to keep you warm in the coldest of temperatures. It’s made with a nylon fabric to give you full range of motion and it’s lightweight as well. You can store your essentials in its zippered pockets and it also comes with an insulated hood. Find the rest of our top picks below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!