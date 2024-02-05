New Amazon all-time low hits Instant’s Vortex Plus 6-qt. Air Fryer Oven at $72 (Reg. $130+)

Alongside a series of notable sales on Ninja cookers and more, Amazon is now offering the Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart Air Fryer Oven with Odor Erase for $71.99 shipped. This model has fetched as much as $160 over the last year and has more recently been sitting in the $130 range at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at $22 under last year’s Black Friday price to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well as well coming in at well below the currently $99 6-quart previous-generation model. It features stainless steel accents and Instant’s odor erase tech to help “reduce lingering cooking smells.” From there, you’ll find a 6-in-1 cooking setup (air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate) alongside the brand’s one-touch programs for effortless “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more.” The non-stick dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray make for faster clean-ups as well. More details below.

As of right now, today’s lead deal is undercutting many of the best-known brands in the 6-quart capacity category. However, one option that can save you some cash is this 6-quart Gourmia Air Fryer Oven that sells for $60 on Amazon right now. It features a digital display, 12 one-touch cooking programs, and dishwasher-safe accessories.

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen deals, we are also tracking a notable deal on Ninja’s TWISTi Blender DUO down at $100 as well as a solid $200 price drop on Breville’s stainless steel smart pizza oven. Delivering homemade pies all year round, this indoor cooker is now matching the Amazon all-time low in both colorways and you’ll find all of the details you need right here.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Qt. Air Fryer Oven features:

Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate…ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket…Built-in, replaceable air filters remove odors during cooking to reduce lingering cooking smells. Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time! Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!

