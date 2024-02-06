Jetson’s Eris folding electric scooter makes a great starter model for new $241 low (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Jetson Eris Folding Adult Electric Scooter for $240.83 shipped. Down from $500, it saw plenty of ups and downs during 2023, with the greatest drop among them bringing costs down to $275. Today’s deal comes in as a 52% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $27 and marking a new all-time low. This scooter is an affordable option for those looking for short commuting solutions or even as a starter model for kids/teens. It comes equipped with a 250W motor and a 36V battery that reaches top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 12 miles on a single charge while even handling 20-degree inclines with ease. It features an LCD display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status, while also providing a mount for your phone so you have easy access to apps, music, etc.

If you’re looking for a model that offers far more performance capability for longer commutes, you’ll find the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter down from $1,800 to $799, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon. It comes equipped with a 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH in street mode and 31 MPH in off-road mode, while lasting for up to 37 miles on a single charge. It also features 10.5-inch off-road tires, dual disc brakes, as well as both a front and rear suspension that stabilizes your ride for comfort when you head off the beaten path.

If you’re still wondering if you can find even cheaper commuting options, check out our recent coverage of the discounts on various Hiboy electric scooters like the S2R Plus that tops out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 22 miles, and comes with a variety of features and even smart app support. You’ll also find plenty of other e-scooters, e-bikes, and more to choose from.

Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter features:

LCD Display – Speedometer, odometer in KPH or MPH, and battery status all in a glance.

Phone Holder – Mount your hand-held phone device to the scooter for easy access to your apps, music or camera.

Up to 14MPH – Blast around at max power or dial it down for a steady walk pace.

Max Range 12 Miles – Go the distance, jazz up your commute on those nice days.

Powerful 250 Watt Motor – Zippy and quiet, the rear wheel motor is ready when you need it to be.

Climbs up to 20 degrees – Let the motor do the work so you don’t have to, make it up hills and inclines and keep on rolling.

Easy Folding Mechanism – Collapse and carry, or fold and stow, which ever you need, this scooter breaks down quick and easy.

