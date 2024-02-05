Hiboy’s S2R Plus e-scooter with 22-mile range at 19 MPH hits $400 low (50% off), more from $200

Hiboy is offering its S2R Plus Electric Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Down from $800, this particular model saw seven discounts over 2023, with the first three dropping costs to $470 and the rest dropping the price further to $430. Today’s deal comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate and lands at a new all-time low, also matching Amazon’s current discounted rate as well. Built around a 350W motor and a 36V battery, the S2R Plus electric scooter tops out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 22 miles, with recharging only taking up to 5 hours for the full battery. It features LED headlights, taillights, cruise control, regenerative brakes for extended range, an IPX4 waterproof rating, and an integrated digital display that gives you real-time metrics like speed, battery levels, and also setting controls for lights and cruise control functions. It also comes with smart app support, allowing you to adjust scooter settings and lock the scooter when not in use for extra security.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the four special promotional deals being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

Unique Patented Replaceable Battery Design: Double your range from 22 to 44 miles with this 3-second replaceable battery design from Hiboy. Simply twist the key and the battery would just pop up for an easy take out. (extra battery not included).

Stable and Durable for Commuting : Pneumatic tire have better performance on shock-absorbing performance over solid tire, providing you a more stable and smooth riding experience over rough terrain. Also, its IPX4 waterproof design further reduces the damage caused by rainy weather.

Rich APP Features: Lock your scooter with your cellphone! Simply connect Hiboy electric scooters with Hiboy App, and you can also customize speed and cruise control as you desire to this scooter with this APP, compatible with both Iphones and Android smartphones.

Easy to Carry Anywhere: Designed to collapse quickly and weighs only 13.7 kg, making it easy to store in car trunks, closets, and other compact spaces. It can even fit under subway seats, so you can take it with you on public transportation.

