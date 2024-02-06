KitchenAid’s digital countertop air frying oven ensures 360-degree cook for new $140 low

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Digital Countertop Air Frying Oven for $139.99 shipped. Down from its usual $220 price tag, it spent all of 2023 keeping at or above $190 – even during Black Friday and Christmas sales where it remained for two months. Today’s deal comes in as a 36% markdown off the going rate, giving you $80 in savings and marking a new all-time low.

With this countertop air frying oven you’ll never need to worry about getting a well-rounded cook – everything from fresh cut fries to delicate fish and more will get an even cook thanks to the 360-degree air fry system and the included frying basket. It is equipped with both top and bottom heating elements that work in conjunction with the convection fan to ensure a thorough temperature is maintained. It has nine settings to cover most of your needs: dehydrate, proof, bagel, toast, air fry, bake, broil, pizza and a keep warm function. It comes designed with a larger capacity than previous models from KitchenAid, able to handle sheet cake, a full 9-inch by 13-inch pan, a single 12-inch pizza, or up to two full size chickens.

If you’re looking for an appliance that can handle even more, Amazon is also offering the COSORI 11-in-1 Ceramic Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $180, down from $260. You’ll get the versatility of 11 cooking functions in one convenient device, allowing you to air fry, air bake, air roast, air sous vide, proof, broil, dehydrate, reheat, toast, and handle cooking bagels and pizza. It has three different heating elements at the top, bottom, and back to achieve its wide array of capabilities, and even has an extra burner function that can cook eggs and other pan-fried foods. It sports an XL capacity that can hold nine slices of toast, 12-inch pizzas, or a 7-pound chicken with veggies at once, with two levels to allow for dual meals to be prepared together.

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the first discount on the all new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven features:

No flip, perfect air fry creations with the No-Flip Air Fry Basket and 360° Air Fry System for everything from fresh cut french fries, delicate fish and more – perfect every time, with no flipping

Even-Heat Convection Technology – top and bottom heating element design and convection fan ensure the inside of the oven is heated to, and stays at the right temperature

Large capacity to create – From a sheet cake, to full one-pan dinner (9 x 13” baking pan included), one 12″ pizza, or up to 2 full size chickens (3.4 lbs each)

9 essential cooking settings, from proofing and dehydration, to toasting and air frying, now you can create anything you can imagine

Fast Preheat – ready to bake in under 4 minutes

Model KCO124 includes (1) Air fry basket, (1) 9×13-inch baking pan with grill rack, (1) removable metal drip and crumb tray, (1) removable metal rack

