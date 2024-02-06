Score a 4-pack of Linkind’s Matter warm white and color smart bulbs for $24 ($6/bulb)

The official Linkind Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its Matter Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model fetched closer to $55 for the last half of 2023 before falling into the $30 range at the top of the year. Today’s offer takes an additional 20% off that to land a few bucks below our previous mention. You’re looking at just under $6 per bulb here to deliver some of the best prices we have tracked on Matter-equipped smart bulbs yet. Head below for more details.

The bulbs works alongside the rest of your HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings Matter gear for a more universal control experience over your smart home setup. They produce both warm white and multi-color action, all controllable via your smartphone or voice alongside preset mood scenes and an optional wake-up mode – “from dusk to dawn the color of the Matter light bulb gradually changes to a bright and warm” glow.

If the 4-pack is overkill for you, you can score singles at just over $12 Prime shipped with the same Matter support. Clearly not as good a per bulb price, but it is less cash out of pocket right now.

Linkind Matter Wi-Fi Smart Light Bulbs feature:

Linkind Matter smart light bulb is compatible with all Matter platforms. You can control all your smart home devices with a single app certified by Matter, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices and upgrading your privacy security without cloud services. Matter-certified hub/controller (HomePod, Echo, Nest, SmartThings Hub) is required to control Matter bulb in Apple Home/Alexa/Google Home/SmartThings platforms. Alternatively, you can control the bulb directly in AiDot app platforms without the need for a separate hub. Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music.

