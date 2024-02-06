Yeedi’s vac 2 robot vacuum and mop with AI navigation and smart controls hits new $130 low

The official Yeedi Amazon storefront is offering its vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $129.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Already down from its $350 price tag, it kept above $250 for most of 2023, with discounts bringing costs down lower thanks to fall’s arrival and hitting its lowest $150 rate during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 43% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $80 and landing as a new all-time low. You’ll also find the upgraded vac 2 Pro model discounted to $160, after clipping the on-page $90 off coupon.

This robot vacuum and mop combo features a powerful 3,000Pa of suction power alongside its unique oscillating mopping system that can tackle the most stubborn of dried-on stains on your hard floors. Its visual navigation technology is able to map out your home’s layout, including identifying your floor types, for the most efficient cleaning paths while simultaneously dodging everyday obstacles like shoes, pet bowls, toys, and socks thanks to its 3D obstacle avoidance. You can read more about its capabilities below.

You’ll also find the Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop system for $300, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. Sporting most of the same features as the above model, the difference here is the extended 200-minute runtime and the inclusion of the 2.5L bin that the robot empties itself into, eliminating the need for frequent emptying for up to 60 days.

If you’re just looking for a manually operated vacuum to handle your home’s basic cleaning needs as they occur, check out the deal happening on the Ultenic U10 Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This five-pound stick vacuum provides 30,000Pa of suction power, a 35 minute battery life on a single charge, two different cleaning modes – eco and max – and can also convert into an extended reach or handheld vacuum in moments.

Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Features:

[Obstacle Avoidance Technology] No more hassle of picking up objects before cleaning. Our advanced 3D obstacle avoidance technology detects and dodges everyday obstacles like shoes, pet bowls, kids’ toys, and socks. It’s a true lifesaver for families with pets and kids!

[Customizable Cleaning] Take control with the intuitive yeedi app. Adjust vacuuming and water flow levels, select specific rooms or areas for cleaning, and define a cleaning sequence. It’s all easily accessible on the editable home map. Plus, control the vacuum with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Enjoy the ultimate convenience in cleaning!

[Extended 110-Minute Runtime] Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning sessions with the yeedi vac 2 robot vacuum. Its impressive 110-minute runtime on a single charge is perfect for tackling cleaning tasks in large homes. It automatically recharges when the battery runs low and seamlessly resumes cleaning where it left off.

