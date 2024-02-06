Ultenic’s U10 Pro cordless vacuum cleaner offers 30kPa suction for new $80 low (Reg. $150)

The official Ultenic Amazon storefront is offering its Ultenic U10 Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99 shipped, after using the promo code LNHZEIT2 for $70 off. Down from $150, with a $370 MSRP, it saw few discounts over 2023, most of which being offered direct from the manufacturer while Amazon has mostly kept prices stable at $150. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate, giving you $70 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out the discounted price on Ultenic’s website where its listed for a higher $126 rate.

Experience light and nimble cleaning with this five-pound stick vacuum cleaner, providing 30,000Pa of suction power and a 35 minute battery life on a single charge. It features two cleaning modes – eco and max – which can be switched between with a simple press of a button to cover all floor types. It can also convert into an extended reach or handheld vacuum in only a second, to help with hard-to-reach spots or cleaning tighter spaces like the inside of your car. Head below to read more.

If you’re tired of having to vacuum around your home manually, Amazon is offering the first discount for Ultenic’s new MC1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $650, after clipping the on-page $250 off coupon. Providing 5,000Pa of “hurricane suction power,” this device is designed around three automatic features: self-emptying, self-cleaning, and self-drying – all centered around its docking station that houses a 3L dustbin, 4L clear water tank, and a 4L waste water tank. You can read through our in-depth launch coverage to get the full rundown on its capabilities.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the massive discounts that are still going on for iRobot’s selection of Roomba robot vacuums and mops. The standout deal here is on the iRobot Roomba j5 Robot Vacuum with optional mopping that is currently 50% off – with other models seeing discounts up to 45% off.

Ultenic U10 Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner features:

The Right Power Picks Up All Dirt: Equipped with a powerful 400W brushless motor, the U10 Pro cordless stick vacuum can generate up to 30Kpa suction power, effortlessly picking up debris, dust and pet hair from any surface. Switch between eco and max mode with the press of a button for quick cleaning on hardwood floors or deep cleaning on carpets.

Cordless and Lightweight Vacuum: Weighing less than 5 pounds, the stick vacuum cleaner is easy to maneuver around furniture and other obstacles without the hassle of cords. With the LED headlights and the lay flat design, it can pick hidden debris under the furniture

Converts to Handheld in Seconds：The cordless vacuum cleaner can be easily converted from a stick vacuum to an extended reach or hand vacuum for convenient above-floor cleaning, like keyboards, wall, ceiling, sofa, countertop, and more. It’s also convenient to carry it with attachments out for car, garden cleaning

Advanced Filtration System: The U10 Pro cordless vacuum features a high-performance filtration system that captures 99.99% of fine dust and locks them in the dustbin, keeping air fresh and clean. The washable filters help increase the stick vacuum’s lifespan and maintain optimal suction power. Simply rinse them under water and let dry before using again

Long Lasting Battery for Every Daily Cleaning: With a 7-cell energy-dense battery of 2200mAh, the stick vacuum cleaner enables you to enjoy up to 35 minutes of cordless cleaning freedom on a single charge. Spare battery packs are available in Ultenic Store. *Run time may vary depending on suction modes, surface type and attachments used.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!