GoTrax’s K2 electric dirt bike hits 55 MPH top speeds with 44-mile range at $4,999 (Save $501)

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax K2 Electric Dirt Bike for $4,999 shipped. Down from its usual $5,500 price tag, this particular model hasn’t seen many discounts since its release back at the beginning of fall, with the few that we’ve seen taking costs down to the same $4,999 rate as today’s deal. Coming in as a $500 markdown off the going rate, this is a rare opportunity to grab one of Gotrax’s two new e-bike models at a lower price, with Gotrax’s website matching it. The Gotrax K2 comes equipped with a 4,000W mid-drive motor and a removable 60V battery that work together to reach top speeds of 55 MPH and travel up to 44 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in four to six hours, and features dual suspension, 19-inch deep-tooth off road tires, hydraulic disc brakes, an integrated headlight and taillight, multiple speed modes, an LED digital display, mudguards, and a surprisingly light 140-pound weight thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy frame.

If you’re just looking for a cheaper commuting alternative, Best Buy is also offering the GOTRAX CTI Step-Over e-bike for $700, down from $1,000. It comes equipped with a 350W rear-hub motor alongside a 36V removable battery that propels the bike up to 20 MPH for up to 40.5 miles on a single charge. You’ll have the choice between 5 levels of pedal assistance speed settings or the throttle to skip pedaling entirely, as well as a 7-gear shifter for adjusting the basic pedaling resistance levels like a more standard bike. It also features 27.5-inch pneumatic tires, an IPX4 waterproof rating, and a digital display that provides real-time speed, battery levels, pedal assist settings, and travelled distance.

And if you’re a lover of the motorbike aesthetic or you’re looking for those unique standout models of e-bikes, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the four special promotional deals being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

GoTrax K2 Electric Dirt Bike features:

Max speed: Reach a top speed of 50 mph in a moments notice thanks to a powerful 6500W motor. One of our highest watt motors to date.

Battery: A 60V 40aH lithium-ion battery can take you up to 40 miles per charge so you will have plenty of time to rip the K2 around the track.

Full suspension: Enjoy smooth, easy riding thanks to a front and real wheel suspension system on top of pneumatic off-road tires.

Dual braking: Control your speed and slowdowns for those tighter turns with our dual braking system. Safe, secure stops are especially important when riding around others.

Additional features: Multiple Speed Mode, LED Headlights, LED Digital Display, Mudguards, and so much more await you on this electric dirt bike from GOTRAX.

