Save $210 as Amazon clears out Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $220 low

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $219.99 shipped. Today’s offer lands from the usual $430 price tag in order to save you $210 and match the all-time low for only the second time. It’s a clearance discount that lands ahead of an expected refresh later this year, but in the meantime you can score the best-ever price on one of the more tried and true Android tablets around. Head below for all of the detials.

Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this more recent iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve. Everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change, however, for the Galaxy Tab S6 enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings.

Today’s discount seems like a fitting response to the report we shared at the beginning of the month noting that Samsung is planning to re-release the Galaxy Tab S6. Just like it did before, the company is going to update the popular build with an improved chipset and possibly some other inclusions to help keep the entry-level tablet relevant in 2024. Still, today’s discount is seemingly already doing that.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all without needing to charge. The S Pen attaches magnetically right to your tablet and is always ready to go. Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors. A vivid, crystal clear display draws you into content while dual speakers with sound by AKG supply spacious Dolby Atmos surround sound.

