Score Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac or Windows down at $70 (Reg. $219)

Andrew Uh -
Reg. $219 $70
a man using a laptop

Microsoft Office has been a global office software leader for decades, but it hasn’t always been attainable due to the price. If you’re looking to upgrade your workflow in 2024, however, now’s the time to do it because we’re offering lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2021 for just $69.99 (Reg. $219) between February 5 and February 11.

This deal is good for both Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows and Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021.

The Mac edition includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams — a complete suite to help you manage documents, crunch numbers, make presentations, and streamline your communications. The Windows version includes all of those as well, plus Publisher and Access, giving you greater creative controls and database management. The Windows version has also been streamlined to work more efficiently with Windows 11 Pro thanks to a unique ribbon-based user interface that allows effective multitasking across different Office programs.

Either way, you’re getting a comprehensive work suite that has been trusted by millions worldwide for decades at an unbeatable price.

Make the switch to Microsoft Office while it’s on sale from February 5 through 11:59 pm PT on February 11. During this time, you can get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for 68% off $219 at just $69.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Andrew Uh

Rare deal knocks ASUS’ Raikiri Pro PC/Xbox gamepa...
Review: Sonos Move 2 is my new favorite portable smart ...
8Bitdo’s official Xbox Arcade Stick back to $75 a...
GoTrax’s K2 electric dirt bike hits 55 MPH top speeds...
Elevation Lab’s TagVault AirTag Wallet holder is ...
Android game and app deals: Million Onion Hotel, Muse D...
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger hi...
NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV Pro streamer runs Plex at $...
Load more...
Show More Comments