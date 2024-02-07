New lows hit TP-Link’s Matter smart home light switches from $15.50 (Reg. $28+), much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
New lows From $14
TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch

Today we are tracking a series of deals on TP-Link Kasa smart home gear starting with its latest Matter-equipped light switches. Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch down at $19.95 alongside the non-dimmer model down at $15.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and $28 respectively, today’s offers are the lowest prices we can find and drop to the best we have tracked by way of the on-page coupons. Both offers undercut the Black Friday deals we spotted last year by as much as $5 and deliver the lowest we have tracked since launch in August. As we detailed previously, these are among the brand’s latest Matter-equipped smart light switches, providing cross-platform compatibility and universal control alongside other Matter-supported Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings gear. Alongside offline control potential, you’ll also find all of the usual scheduling and timer features, plus the voice command support for Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant they provide to your built-in lighting. Head below for more details and loads more TP-Link smart home deals. 

And even more:

Be sure to swing by our curated hub for even more smart home gear on sale this week. 

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Matter allows effective communication directly between devices, without the need for a specific ‘forwarding’ device. For example, a Matter smart switch or sensor can turn on/off a Matter bulb directly without being connected to a cloud service, or other specific action. Once configured, communication and control between Matter devices can be achieved directly on the local network.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android game and app deals: Million Onion Hotel, Muse D...
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with Apple Watch fast charger hi...
NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV Pro streamer runs Plex at $...
This North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest is now 51% o...
Track your gear with Pebblebee’s magnetic chargin...
No date for Valentine’s Day? Talk with Alexa on t...
This 32A Level 2 portable EV charger falls 59% to new $...
These eBooks from TradePub are free for 9to5Toys reader...
Load more...
Show More Comments