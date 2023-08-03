TP-Link’s new Kasa multi smart home platform Matter light switches land on Amazon from $28

A couple new TP-Link Kasa Matter smart light switches have made their way on to Amazon. The new Apple, Google, Amazon, and Samsung-backed smart home standard helps to unify gear from across various platforms, allowing what were once incompatible smart home upgrades to speak with one other and we are really starting to see it take hold across a broad range of products. The standard has begun to makes its way into the TP-Link Kasa lineup in major way, delivering a relatively affordable way to add universal intelligent upgrades to your space, and now it’s on to the latest KS205 and KS225 TP-Link Kasa Matter smart light switches. Head below for more details.

TP-Link latest Kasa Matter smart switches land on Amazon from $28

The TP-Link Kasa gear has long been one of the more inexpensive ways to bring some smarts into your living quarters with a massive range of smart plugs, switches, light bulbs, surge protectors, and more. The brand’s lineup has largely focused on the Amazon and Google side of things, but with the advent and subsequent proliferation of the Matter standard, its affordable gear is now more universally compatible with everything, including Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem.

Some of the latest of which come in by way of the new KS205 and KS225 TP-Link Kasa Matter smart light switches. The former comes in the form of your basic white on/off light switch, and the latter adds dimming capabilities with both now compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant as well as other other Matter-ready gear.

Matter unifies your smart home, offering cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Even offline, devices operate smoothly via LAN control. With the Multi-Admin feature, control your devices from various systems simultaneously. Simplify and streamline your smart home with Matter.

Pricing is more than competitive here as well:

KS205 Kasa Matter Smart Light Switch $28

KS225 Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch $30

And with the universal compatibility Matter gear brings to a smart home near you, you’ll want to scope out some of the other Matter gear we have featured lately below:

TP-Link Matter Smart Plugs work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at $15 each

each Nanoleaf’s new Matter Essentials color lightstrip and light bulb from $16

Eve’s new Door and Window sensor with Matter falls to $42.50

And even more…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!