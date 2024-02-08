Kensington’s Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Dock with 100W passthrough now $199 ($60 off)

Amazon is now offering the Kensington AD2010T4 Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station for $198.97 shipped. Regularly $260, this is 23% or $60 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This model debuted last spring on Amazon where it has only seen a handful of price drops since. Today’s deal comes within few bucks of the only other time we have seen it go for less. This capable docking station delivers up to 40Gb/s of data, video, and audio for ”Thunderbolt 4 laptops (Mac, Windows, Surface), as well as Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 laptops. With the inclusion of a 180W power supply, it can deliver 100W power passthrough to connected devices alongside a host of additional I/O potential. It features two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, SD and microSD card readers, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 at 10Gb/s, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and an audio combo jack. Head below for details on the video support specs and more.

If the higher-end Thunderbolt approach on the Kensington above is overkill for you, check out the UGREEN Revodok Pro 313 Laptop Docking Station. This 13-in-1 solution can support up to three monitors alongside 100W PD, card readers, and much more at $100.

For some dual action for your iPad setup, check out this deal on Anker’s 8-in-1 HDMI dock stand. This metal stand carries your tablet upright on the desktop while also expanding its connectivity by way of an integrated hub in the base. Regularly $100, you can score one down at $65 right now and all of the details you need are right here.

Kensington AD2010T4 Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station features:

Supports up to Single 8K @ 60Hz via a Thunderbolt 4 port when DSC is enabled or Dual 4K @ 60Hz via two HDMI ports. Supports M1/M2/M3 base chipset MacBooks to a single external display; Supports Dual Display for MacBooks with M1/M2/M3 Pro and M1/M2/M3 Max chipsets; supports a single external display for windows USB-C Alt Mode laptops

180 Watt Power Supply delivers up to 100W power to charge your laptop; delivers additional power to run peripherals like hard drives, and for charging phones and tablets including Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4.0, USB 3 and USB 2 peripherals

Connect your laptop to the Thunderbolt 4 host port (.8 meter Intel Certified TB4 cable included); connect your displays using the two HDMI 2.0 ports or use one HDMI 2.0 port and the downstream Thunderbolt 4 port. The Thunderbolt port can also connect directly to Thunderbolt devices (up to six in total via daisy chain) while providing transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.

